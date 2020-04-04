The 100 season 7 air date: When will The 100 season 7 be back?

- Advertisement -

Season six-hit The CW in the US in April 2019, while UK audiences had to wait until September 2019 to watch it on E4 — so we’d anticipate a similar rollout for season seven.

As in preceding years, the brand new seasons started filming in August last season, however, with this being a show which relies heavily on special effects, we could be waiting for a little longer this time around.

The 100 season 7 cast: Who will star in The 100 season 7?

Eliza Taylor will return in The 100 season seven as direct Clarke Griffin.

Other cast members include Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake and Lindsey Morgan (who’s directing episode seven) as Raven Reyes. First stars Henry Ian Cusick and Paige Turco will not be coming as Marcus Kane and Abby Griffin respectively following their characters’ gloomy deaths in Season six.

Chatting to Entertainment Weeklyroughly Octavia following the events of the season six finale, Jason Rothenberg stated: “Whether she is alive or dead, Marie’s amazing and you may safely say we have not seen the last of her. But if not she is dead and we tell her story in flashback or whether we see her in the present, that is something we must wait and watch.”

Shannon Kook was cast as a guest star in the season five finale and turned into a full-time throw member in year six, therefore he will be back also.

Shelby Flannery, who joined the cast at the end of year six as a Hope that is grown-up, will even return — and we are going to be seeing a lot more of her later she was promoted to series also.

“She’s awesome,” Jason Rothenberg informed TVLine. “I’m fairly certain we had been her first professional job. She is just out of drama school, so she’s new, and I am excited to find out what she can perform. That scene was only the tip of this iceberg.”

Others celebrities returning for season seven comprise Adina Porter (Indra), Jarod Joseph (Nathan Miller), Luisa d’Oliveira (Emori), Sachin Sahel (Eric Jackson), Tati Gabrielle (Gaia), Jessica Harmon (Niylah) Lola Flanery (Madi Griffin), JR Bourne (Russell Lightbourne VII), Chuku Modu (Gabriel Santiago) and Ivana Milicevic (Charmaine Diyoza).

There will also be some new faces, too.

Based on Deadline, Alaina Huffman (Smallville) will play a prisoner called Nikki, described as”a bank robber and spree-killer who is equally unpredictable and ferocious. She will take on an unexpected leadership function, advocating for her folks in the complicated new world of Sanctum”.

The 100 season 7 plot: What’s going to happen in The 100 season 7?

The 100 is based on Kass Morgan’s string of postsecondary Young Adult novels, but it is added a lot to the mythology around its six seasons that it is virtually an initial.

Rothenberg affirmed to TVLine that season seven will revolve around The Anomaly — as you’d expect, given the grownup Hope twist.

“That show is mind-boggling,” Rothenberg said. “The fact that Hope is now in her early twenties when three days ago she had been a fetus, does begin to suggest some things about the Anomaly and about where we are going.”

Rothenberg also has said that there won’t be any time traveling, together with the narrative picking up right after the season fix finale.