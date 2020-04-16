The 100 Season 7: Release Date? Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

The 100. The six seasons extended series on CW and Netflix are returning with the seventh one. The information had been confirmed. Well, now we have a release date. Moreover, the season will be the final in the series, supported the manufacturer, by Jason Rothenberg. The upcoming season is going to be twisted, even more than the previous seasons. However, it will have an emotional and satisfying end.

When Is The 100 Going To Release?

The filming of the show wrapped up on the 14th of March before the lockdown. The series is set to launch on the 20th of May 2020. It’s been supported by the showrunners. Moreover, the season will be a total of sixteen episodes, which brings the total to 100 episodes, is not it?

What Might Happen In The Next Season?

- Advertisement -

Well, the previous season left one hell of a cliffhanger to the lovers. However, the next season will clear all of it. Jason Rothenberg said that we may not have noticed the last of Octavia. It means she can look in another season. It isn’t certain if she will appear in flashbacks or live-action, being alive. This is something that will be known only after the release.

The next season begins from where the previous one left us. Rothenberg said they will pick up in the last seasons’ finale. Moreover, he said the show didn’t feature any time travel. Hope to appear all grown up sure is related to time. They do not plan to explain it with the assistance of time travel. Rothenberg said why we will know about the premiere of that in season seven and that the time was acting funny.