The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Check Out All The Details Here

Based on the book with the same name written by Kass Morgan, The 100 is a science fiction series that is created by Jason Rothenberg.

The show premiered on March 19, 2014, and season 1 has a total of 13 episodes. The season that is season 6 has been released on April 30, 2019, and contains 13 episodes. It has an IMDB rating of 7.7 out of 10 and can be considered”new” by having 92% rotten berries from all of the critics.

The 100 Season 7 Release Date

CW has declared the series will make its comeback together with Season 7, which will have 16 episodes, which makes it a total of 100 episodes. The creator Jason announced that season 7 could also be the last. In a recent interview,” Jason stated the ending is going to be healthy and sturdy.

We’ll keep you updated, Even though the trailer of the season is not published!

Cast

The protagonist Clark Graffin is performed by Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulosas Octavia Blake as Bellamy Blake. Other cast members include Devon Bostick, Thomas McDonell, Eli Goree, Kelly Hu, Christopher Larkin, and Paige Turco.

PLOT

The series revolves around a bunch of people who survived the atomic apocalypse and are dwelling in the area station”Ark,” orbiting around the Earth. One hundred people were sent to earth if life is possible on Earth to assess.

What is new in Season 7?

Where it stopped in the previous season, season 6 will begin. Season 6 ended with a massive explosion in the world Sanctum, during which Hope in an adult version of the daughter of Charmaine Diyoza looks in hugs Octavia and the smoke. During this season , vanish and Hope is regarded to stab at Octavia, leaving Octavia to die.