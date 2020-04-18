Home Entertainment "The 100": Is Your Series Seeing Its End? Know The Upgrades On...
Entertainment

“The 100”: Is Your Series Seeing Its End? Know The Upgrades On The Upcoming Season!

By- Alok Chand
About the apocalyptic people and how they survived, a bunch of teens that are criminals, “The 100,” is one of the hit series ever since it made its debut Television. It is an American series that was established in March 2014. Ever since then, this cum science tv show has received fans and viewers. Developed by Jason Rothenberg, the narrative is based on a publication series of the same title by Kass Morgan.

The 100

Release Date of Season 7- THE 100

The makers announced the series The 100’s installment. In April 2019, the show got renewed, and lovers got a green sign to speculate further. Assumed to have 16 episodes in the 7th season of this series, yet not confirmed that the exact number of episodes. According to the sources

Ease date of year 7 has been stated to be about spring 2020, but no official announcement is outside.

Rumors will also be there about Season 8 to rekindle and be the finale season of this series The 100, however, it’s the upcoming part and can only look after the one.

The 100

Cast Details & Plot

Till now, no new statement for any previous cast is cited for the series. However, if rumors are believed, we might see a few characters and increase the team of The 100. Presently, for the season, the cast contains Eliza Tylor, Bob Morley, Marie A. Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, and Lindsey Morgan will probably be seen.

The year we see a battle fight, as mentioned by Jason, and will mostly be focussed on Earth. The battle will be the sequence for the season in the event belief, which might give hope for a narrative for series.

Alok Chand

