The 10 Best Movies on Netflix Must Watch (April 2020)

Trying to find the best film to watch on Netflix could be a challenge. We’ve been there. You have decided you are going to watch something. You have the entirety of such as a pared-down list of films you bookmarked to see a lifetime at your disposal, Netflix. But then there is the choice. You’ve gotta find something that meets your mood, or something you and your own friend/significant other/couch companion may agree on. You spend hours and by the time you stumble upon something you think maybe is the only one, it’s too late, you’re too exhausted, and indecision has won out.

Never fear, however, because we here at Collider have a guide that will help you find the perfect Netflix movies available from the U.S. We have thumbed through the library and assembled a listing of some of the greatest films currently available for streaming, from classics to hidden gems to brand new releases and outside. This listing of the best films on Netflix is updated weekly with choices, so be sure to go back the next time you’re looking for something.

The Social Network

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer, Max Minghella, Rooney Mara, and Rashida Jones

The Social Network is a masterpiece. In addition, it appears to be one of the most rewatchable movies. Rarely has a director and screenwriter pairing been so better matched, with David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin elevating each other’s best instincts and aligning every other’s worst. This trendy, incisive drama is a lot more than a”Facebook” movie, as it employs the dramatic”origin story” of Facebook from Mark Zuckerberg to tell a much bigger narrative about what happens when the people conducting the world’s biggest businesses are barely out of college. There’s an almost mythic quality to this rise and fall of Zuckerberg here–the”was it worth it in the end?” philosophical questions. However, this film just absolutely slaps/rules/slays so challenging. The Oscar-winning score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is an all-timer, the performances are phenomenal, the script is ideal, and the direction is absolutely believable.

Can’t Hardly Wait

Directors/Writers: Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont

Cast: Ethan Embry, Lauren Ambrose, Seth Green, Peter Facinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Charlie Korsmo, and Jenna Elfman

If you like your comedy with a hefty dose of nostalgia, the 1998 film ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ will do the trick. This is the 90s teen comedy, but there’s a certain charm that remains kinda timeless. Place at a school day on graduation, it follows the tales of teens tying up loose ends. Ethan Embry is The Shy Guy who just wants to profess his love into his crush (Jennifer Love Hewitt), former youth BFFs Lauren Ambrose and Seth Green get locked in a bathroom together and therefore are no more able to keep on behaving like strangers, and Charlie Korsmo becomes absolutely wasted and sings”Paradise City.” And the soundtrack? Iconic.

The Florida Project

Director: Sean Baker

Writers: Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch

Cast: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe, and Caleb Landry Jones

The Florida Project is brilliant and human and it is going to absolutely break your heart. The film follows a six-year-old girl named Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) who resides in a motel in Kissimmee, Florida, just around the corner from DisneyWorld. As she gets the best out of residing week-to-week at a motel with her single mum, Back in the eyes of Moonee, her days are filled with adventure. However through the eyes of Bobby (Willem Dafoe), the motel’s director, we view the abject poverty surrounding its own tenants, and the loops they keep becoming stuck in without any promise of upward mobility. Like Boyhood, this narrative feels at once individualistic and universal, and Sean Baker’s docudrama-like filmmaking makes the events feel all too real.

Goldeneye

Director: Martin Campbell

Writers: Jeffrey Caine and Bruce Feirstein

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean, Isabella Scorupco, Famke Janssen, Judi Dench, and Joe Don Baker

One of the best James Bond movies ever produced came with a retooling of the franchise to begin with. I am talking about 1995’s GoldenEye, which was the very first Bond film to star Pierce Brosnan and discovered director Martin Campbell handling a narrative that wrestles with the significance of a spy like James Bond in a post-Cold War universe. But in addition to that fascinating thematic resonance, GoldenEye is also only a thrilling action movie full-stop. In the sexually charged fight with Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen) into James Bond forcing a freaking tank, this movie is a high-octane burst.

The Gift

Director/Writer: Joel Edgerton

Cast: Jason Bateman, Rebecca Hall, and Joel Edgerton

If you’re looking for a fantastic psychological thriller with a twist, plus among Jason Bateman’s very best performances, have a look at The Present. Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, the film follows a married couple (Bateman and Rebecca Hall) who proceed to Los Angeles and are faced by a man from Bateman’s character’s past, played by Edgerton. This guy starts showing up unannounced and begins delivering gifts that are strange to their house, but there’s far more happening here under the surface. This is an excellent thriller with some top-notch performances that will keep you on the edge of your chair.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Director/Writer: Stephen Chbosky

Cast: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman, Kate Walsh, Dylan McDermott, Joan Cusack, and Paul Rudd

The Perks of Being a Wallflower–the movie and the book–should be required ingestion for each adolescent. Writer/director Stephen Chbosky adapts his own coming-of-age novel for this 2012 feature film about a teen called Charlie (Logan Lerman) who struggles with depression and anxiety throughout his first year of high school, eventually finding companionship and support through a lovely group of new friends. I know this seems just like a thousand other”teen” films out there, but trust me, that one is the merchandise. It doesn’t talk down to its characters, nor does it provide some grownup’s version of what a”teen” is really like. It seems true to life, and you’ll undoubtedly find a lot to connect to within. And perhaps you find it cathartic. Do not sleep on this underrated gem.

Minority Report

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writers: Scott Frank and Jon Cohen

Cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, and Max von Sydow

Steven Spielberg is among the best directors who has ever lived, but he’s also one of few directors who has kept churning out masterworks for every decade of his career. The early 2000s declared a period of creative endeavors for Spielberg, together with 2002’s sci-fi mystery thriller Minority Report standing out as among his absolute best that’s still somehow underrated. Tom Cruise stars as the captain of the Washington D.C. police department’s PreCrime unit, that utilizes three”precogs”–or even a trio of people in a vat of goo–who forecast crime before it happens. The veracity of this precognition is thrown into whack when Cruise’s character is fingered for the murder. He goes on the run to try and establish his innocence, all of the while haunted by his son’s loss. It’s a thrilling, visually gorgeous sci-fi entry that also got a lot straight when it came to forecasting the future.

Molly’s Game

Director/Writer: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Chris O’Dowd, and Bill Camp

If you are in the mood for a fantastic poker film using a crackerjack script, then look no farther than Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game. Based on a true story, the film stars Jessica Chastain for a lady who became the target of an FBI investigation following the underground poker enthusiast which she runs for Hollywood celebrities is exposed. While the script is not quite as tight as a number of Sorkin’s other stuff, this movie is incredibly entertaining and Chastain gives a hell of a performance.

The Shawshank Redemption

Director/Writer: Frank Darabont

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Gil Bellows, William Sadler, Clancy Brown, James Whitmore

The populist choice for the best picture of all time, The Shawshank Redemption is just one of those movies that never seem to get older. Filmmaker Frank Darabont’s adaptation of a Stephen King brief story occurs from the mid-20th century and revolves around a guy (Tim Robbins) serving two consecutive life sentences in prison for killing his spouse. The narrative chronicles his trip at Shawshank, which can be colored by the friends (and enemies) that he makes while the viewer is left to guess if he really committed the crime or not. It is an expertly told play packed with unforgettable performances and an excellent score by Thomas Newman. There is a reason many people pick The Shawshank Redemption because their favorite movie ever produced.

Goodfellas

Director: Martin Scorsese

Writers: Nicholas Pileggi and Martin Scorsese

Cast: Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Joe Pesci, and Paul Sorvino

Any manager would be happy to make one masterpiece in his or her career, but filmmaker Martin Scorsese has many. Surely Goodfellas is towards the top of the heap, as the manager’s 1990 mob drama stands today as a stone-cold classic. The movie tells the true rise and fall story of mob associate Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), tracking his life of crime from childhood up through the 1980s. It’s an epic saga told with energy –that thing goes, and it’s all thanks to Scorsese’s kinetic camerawork and editing mode. Even the soundtrack is killer, the performances are incredible (Joe Pesci! ) ), and it is a film that’s been mimicked times since. But there’s no touching the original.