It’s difficult to think it had been back in 2017 that the very initial interstellar thing was spotted by astronomers. The object — a cigar-shaped mass sped to our system so fast that scientists barely had an opportunity to spot and study it. From the time they could concentrate their attention (and high-tech hardware) onto it, it was already leaving. Nevertheless, a great deal of information was accumulated, and researchers have been working hard to describe the origins of the object ever since.

Scientists argued over whether it was a comet, an asteroid, or perhaps an item created by aliens. All possible choices were already on the desk, but a research paper published in Nature Astronomy offers a brand new and incredibly intriguing theory to explain Oumuamua.

It’s impossible without contemplating its shape, to theorize Oumuamua’s origins. If Oumuamua is a mass of ice, rock, or a combination of both, and objects in our solar system don’t look like skinny cigars, how exactly did it get its eccentric shape? Yun Zhang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ National Astronomical Observatories and UC Santa Cruz’s Douglas N. C. Lin ran simulations to see how they might Have the Ability to reproduce an item like Oumuamua.

They discovered that objects like asteroids or comets that come a little too near their star can fragment in a manner that results in many smaller pieces falling due to tidal forces, on either the near or far side of the body and breaking off. This may perhaps explain why Oumuamua is narrow and so long, but there’s an even more interesting wrinkle to this theory.

The researchers state that something similar could happen if an object as large as a world were to drift too close to its host star. That theoretical universe is a floating field of objects of various sizes, all experiencing the identical settlement of debris. Put a planet could turn into a whole group of cigar-shaped items that, as they tumble on new paths around their star, are flung into space.

S Oumuamua only a lone asteroid or comet, pieced together by forces at a solar system, or is it a part of a whole universe that was ripped to shreds by a celebrity? We’ll probably never know, but it’s interesting.