Tesla is Concentrating On a New Smart Summon Attribute That Will Provide a vehicle to Drop The Motorist and Get a Parking Place By Itself

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Tesla is focusing on a new Smart Summon feature that will allow a vehicle to shed the driver and find a parking place by itself.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls the feature Reverse Summon and suggested that it is coming later this season.

And while Musk is certainly prone to hyperbole, he is pretty spot-on in this regard thanks to Tesla constantly introducing new features and improvements through over the air software upgrades.

 

One of the more intriguing software updates we’ve seen from Tesla in recent months has been Smart Summon. As the title subtly implies, Smart Summon enables Tesla owners to turn on their car and have it push over wherever they happen to be standing at a parking lot. So imagine, for instance, you leave a grocery shop in the rain with five luggage at your hand. Rather than needing to clumsily make your way over to your vehicle and get drenched in the process, you are able to summon your car to pick you up.

It is an intriguing characteristic, to be certain, but there have been a few notable mishaps with it thus far. Apart from the early incarnation of this software has a couple of bugs, a few Tesla owners were using the characters in ways it wasn’t intended. In 1 video that made the rounds on the internet last September, a Tesla owner strangely tried to summon his automobile from one parking lot to a completely different parking lot. Meanwhile, the next Tesla owner testing out the attribute had his car drive into the side of his garage.

Be forewarned @Tesla @elonmusk Enhanced summon isn’t secure or production-ready. I tried in my empty drive. The automobile went forward and ran to the side of the garage. I really like the car but saddened.
— AB (@abgoswami) September 28, 2019

Not to be discouraged, Tesla has no plans to get rid of its own Smart Summon attribute anytime soon. In a nutshell, the feature will effectively have a Tesla automobile fall off an owner at, say, the front of a shopping mall and then go find a parking place on its own. Upon departing the mall, the operator would then use Summon to possess their Tesla pick up them.

Elon Musk alluded to the attribute coming by means of a recent tweet.

Admittedly, it’s an intriguing feature, but the notion of having an automobile drop off you and then parking — possibly out of vision — seems like an idea that is more useful in concept than in practice.

