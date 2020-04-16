Home Gaming Tell Me Why: Release Date, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far
Tell Me Why: Release Date, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
DONTNOD Entertainment (programmers of Life is Strange and Vampyr) has announced that their next game will probably be an Xbox and PC exclusive called Tell Me Why.

Tell Me Why focuses on twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan since they browse a little city in Alaska to unravel the mysteries of the past. The character of those mysteries remains…err…mysterious, but the game’s description hints which a number of them will revolve around the group’s”loving but troubled childhood.”

Gameplay-wise, the adventure’s hook seems to be a storytelling device that sees players watch marginally different interpretations of events in the pair’s past. Players will have to pick which version of occasions to consider, which will not affect the course of the narrative of this game but might impact the essence of the twins’ relationship.

DONTNOD also says they’ve worked closely with”Microsoft and the LGBTQ press advocacy company GLAAD” to be able to accurately portray Tyler: a transgender character. DONTNOD expects this effort”raises the bar for prospective LGBTQ inclusion in gaming.” Moreover, they state that they have heard complaints regarding the sprinkled discharge dates of previous episodic adventures and intend to discharge all Tell Me Why across a significantly shorter time.

Individuals wondered which direction DONTNOD would go following Vampyr turned out to be a rather contentious action/adventure experience, and this announcement seems to make it crystal clear that they are going back into the narrative-based adventure style of the game design seen in Life is Strange. Given the success of that series and its spin-off, therefore, we are optimistic that Tell Me Why will benefit from the studio’s considerable experience.

Tell Me Why is anticipated to be released during the summer of 2020 sometime for Xbox One and PC through the Microsoft Shop along with Steam.

