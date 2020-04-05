Teen Mother 2’s Kailyn Lowry criticised for saying she will not vaccinate her kids against coronavirus

- Advertisement -

The 28-year-old, who’s currently pregnant with her child, was asked by a fan on Twitter about whether or not she would allow herself and her children when one becomes available, to be vaccinated against contracting COVID-19. ‘Surely not,’ she responded. However, her remark didn’t come from her followers without a backlash, with lots of branding her’reckless’. ‘Been a fan and follower for many years,’ one tweeted into the star. ‘your answer is irresponsible in a time like this although Always admired your tenacity.’ Another added:’I used to admire you, but when vaccines have been proven successful, to make such an uneducated statement has made me lost all respect for you. I am sorry.’ Another enthusiast noted the increasing amount of people who have died from the disease since they said:’49,000 people have died and almost one million infected thus far from coronavirus.

I know someone. ‘I can not.’ To which Kailyn responded:’Understood. I understand people. That’s why I’m staying home.’ But some came to Kailyn’s defense, with one saying:’You go girl! You are the mother. The choices are made by you.’ ‘You should leave her alone!’ Another composed. ‘She is just protecting her child. Mind your own business!’ Kailyn had previously been criticized after she revealed she hadn’t vaccinated her son Lux Russell, two-year. Kailyn had been criticized after she revealed she had not vaccinated her youngest son (Picture: Getty Images) During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, she clarified her eldest son, 10-year-old Issac, had been completely vaccinated, but her six-year-old son Lincoln had only obtained a partial vaccination. Later speaking to InTouch as a result of the backlash received for her comments, she said:’I continue to stand for is to parent it’s perfect for loved ones and your child and guess.