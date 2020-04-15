Home TV Series 'Teen Mother 2' Celebrity Leah Messer says her life was Almost ended...
TV Series

'Teen Mother 2' Celebrity Leah Messer says her life was Almost ended by her as her daughter battled muscular dystrophy

By- Naveen Yadav
‘Teen Mom 2′ celebrity Leah Messer recently opened up about wanting to end her life after one of her three daughters had been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. Messer has penned a memoir, titled’Faith, Grace & Hope’. In the memoir, she reveals that she considered driving her car.

Messer is a mother of three daughters, including 10-year-old twins Alannah and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms and seven-year-old Adalynn out of ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. Within an excerpt, she shows details about this ordeal she had to confront as a parent.

Messer was too sad and would constantly ask herself concerning why would something like this occur to Alannah, according to the Us Magazine. “When I consider Ali, I just need to understand why this is happening to her. She is innocent and so sweet. She deserves to have the identical potential as her sisters,” composed Leah who had been worried that Aliannah will not have the same lifetime as her twin Aleeah and her half-sister Adalynn.

Alannah’s possibility not running along a shore being able to do things that kids of her age would do, performing cartwheels or scaling a tree, for instance, weighed heavy. “I want to shout in the world it isn’t reasonable. I would never wish what Ali has on a different youngster, but why her? Why did she have to be born into a body which will not have the power to operate along the beach, do a cartwheel, or climb a tree?” Wrote Messer whose health was impacted tremendously after this identification that was dreadful.

“I’m so sad and mad all the time that I can hardly eat… or sleeping… or breathe,” she wrote in the book, “I feel like I am suffocating. While I close my eyes at night, the voice in my mind gets trapped in an endless loop”. Each of the fatigue and sad thoughts left Messer wondering whether the disease of Alannah was because of terrible karma. She wondered when she had been doing enough to get the help she needed to Alannah and whether it was her fault and began questioning her deeds through the years. She wondered the notion of her girls doing without her was not lost and if she deserved to be her mother.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

