Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Shows Mom Barb’Finally Accepts’ David Eason After Romantic Reunion

She is not letting mom-shamers get to her! Jenelle Evans reunite at critics before they had the opportunity to talk up within the March 28th weekend. After sharing movies on her Instagram Story of her kids playing outside by the water, the former Teen Mother two-star made sure to clarify that they were not sticking his hands in”dirt”

From the movie, Jenelle, 28, showed her children on the shore as they crafted their little critters from their sand and silt. Ensley made a mud zombie while Kaiser made a puppy, and even Jace got in on the activity. However, before the comments could start rolling in, the MTV alum made certain to inform her buddies, “That was natural clay the kids were playing .”

The children were not the only ones playing. The mother of three and husband David Eason also had a bit fun writing their names in the sand. The couple seemed eager to display their love for each other after lately reuniting. After denying they had been back together for weeks, Jenelle gradually stopped responding to fans’ questions. On March 12, she insisted she had been just”living her life,” and from March 21, she affirmed that they’re officially forth.

“Yes. He and Him are choosing to work things out. We’re taking it gradually,” she explained in a buff Q&A shared on her YouTube channel.

“Once I was in Tennessee, I am not going lie, I contacted David first and I said,’I am sorry.’

And I was contacted by him and he said,’?

And I just said, ‘We finished things and I believe we need to try to work things out for our marriage and our loved ones.’ And he said, ‘OK. ”’

However, she insisted they’re not going back into how their union was. “Before we went to North Carolina, I told him, I said,’Things have to change. We cannot be so miserable. We have to start communicating with each other about our troubles and we have to sort it all out. We can’t let the identical thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep happening.’ … I and he have decided to just try to stay positive no matter what and, even if we’ve got a problem, we attempt to talk it out”

She seemingly recanted her claims that David, 31, had been abusive in the past, insisting her husband”has never abused the kids” or her. Despite asserting otherwise in files associated with an order of security obtained by Us Weekly, Jenelle said her children are perfectly secure with her husband. “This is why I decided to go back home and work outside my relationship,” she informed lovers. “Because ultimately it’s for my family.”