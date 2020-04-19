Home Entertainment 'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Shows How She Overcame Suicidal Ideas:'My...
‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Leah Messer Shows How She Overcame Suicidal Ideas:’My Daughters Desire Me’

By- Alok Chand
Sharing her story. Teen Mother 2 celebrity Leah Messer reflects on a painful memory in her new memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith, showing she thought about taking her own life before using an epiphany. The TV character referenced one night in particular where she got into her car with”tears streaming down [her] face.”

“I glance over my shoulder at the three, crumb-covered automobile seats. Except for Addie cup, they’re empty. I do a mental test,” she writes in an excerpt acquired by Us Weekly ahead of its May 5 launch. “Ali and Aleeah are using their daddy. Addie is spending the night with Jeremy [Calvert]’s mother while he is away working. It is only me in the car.”

The MTV alum couldn’t assist when the thoughts arrived in and continued to accelerate while driving down Mink Shoals Hill. “There’s a cliff off the side of the street just up ahead,” Messer adds. “It’d be so easy to drive my car over the edge. Then it would be over. No more concerns. No longer failure. No more pain.”

After having a surge of emotions, the former 16 and celebrity began to consider what she would be departing and decided to slow down and pull over. “I turn off the motor and put my head down on the steering wheel,” she’s, admitting she cried from”the deepest portion of [her] soul” thinking about her kids.

Messer is the proud mom of three. She’s 10-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms and 7-year-old daughter Adalynn (a.k.a. Addie) with ex-husband Jeremy.

The celebrity confesses she felt an immediate sense of relief. “It’s like I was in the middle of a violent thunderstorm, then suddenly the clouds parted and now everything is bathed in a warm light. I can see clearly what I have to do. My brothers want me,” she shares. Messer notes that it would be”egotistical to leave them” and leave them using the”same void” she felt for so long.

“For better or worse, I’m all they have,” she explains. “I need to be more powerful. I need to get the hell out of this and mend myself so that I could be the mom that my daughters deserve.”

Alok Chand

'Teen Mom 2′ Star Leah Messer Shows How She Overcame Suicidal Ideas:'My Daughters Desire Me'

