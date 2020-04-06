TCL 10 hands-on With cheap yet well-equipped televisions : A brand new 5G smartphone challenger approaches

- Advertisement -

Last September we have our first look at the TCL Plex — the first smartphone in the Chinese tech manufacturer famous for its cheap yet well-equipped televisions. However, the Plex was destined for worldwide markets and Europe. TCL looks to expand its reach, providing its first smartphones for North American buyers at the TCL 10 L, TCL 10 Guru, and TCL 10 5G, this year.

Product Feature:

Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi

Snapdragon 765, Octa Core, 2.3 GHz Processor

8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt

8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with Fast Charging

6.39 inches, 1080 x 2400 px Display with Punch Hole

6.39 inches, 1080 x 2400 px Display with Punch Hole 64 MP Quad Rear & 32 MP Front Camera

64 MP Quad Rear & 32 MP Front Camera

Memory Card Supported, upto 256 GB Android v10

Yes TCL says between today and June — you’ll be able to buy a handset with TCL’s name in the USA and Canada on it. And unlike most previous handsets licensed using BlackBerry new names and the Alcatel and produced by TCL, the TCL 10 range isn’t about being the most economical or using a physical computer keyboard. This trio only appears to be a lot of devices at an attractive price point.

Really, all 3 phones in the TCL 10 series will cost significantly less than $500, and that includes the 10 5G, which sports the recently-unveiled Snapdragon 765 of Qualcomm. With the TCL 10 5G, you’re looking at what’s very likely to be one of the least expensive 5G phones we’ll see this year.

Back during CES in January, prototypes of those versions were running newer silicon — however, at the time, TCL couldn’t be quite specific about exactly which processors were inside. We know that the TCL 10 Pro utilizes a Snapdragon 675 chip and will cost $449 and that the lower-end TCL 10 L will cost $249 and have a Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The TCL 10 5G is still due out in the U.S. for below $500, though TCL is waiting to announce a carrier venture for this device before it reveals pricing.

All three phones have cameras, though the detectors and optics differ on each. The main shooter for the TCL 10 Guru and TCL 10 5G catch 64-megapixel images, while the TCL 10 L — in which the”L” basically stands for”Lite” — has a 48-MP sensor. There is also a macro lens in tow all three phones.

TCL is currently concentrating on the display side of things and foremost, despite packaging all those lenses. The company is, after all, known for its TVs, and thus that the TCL 10 range comes equipped with technology carried over from that business. There is a screening chip in each device that runs the Nxtvision motor, which improves the color and fidelity of multimedia and may up-convert content from SDR to HDR of TCL. The TCL 10 L and TCL 10 5G both utilize LCD panels, whereas the TCL 10 Pro comes with an AMOLED one — but all 3 displays look fantastic, especially for people on phones.

The TCL 10 Guru is definitely the nicest of these phones with and look at, to maintain its curved display, bezels that are thinner glass back and in-display fingerprint reader. It’s a phone for the price, particularly in the shade of forest green that the provider plans to offer it all in.

TCL 10 5G discuss and the TCL 10 L a more glossy finish for the glass, differentiated with a pattern that was subtle onto the 5G model. That is encased in a framework that feels more like vinyl on the offering. On the other hand, the 5G apparatus is a smidge wider and taller and noticeably heavier to accommodate a much larger battery for keeping that modem humming along. The two of these telephones have fingerprint sensors on the back, unlike the scanner inside the screen of the Pro version.

TCL has not corrected its shipping schedule for the 10 series; the provider nevertheless says these devices will reach customers in the second quarter of this year, which has only just started. You can look forward to a full review of all three versions in the forthcoming weeks.