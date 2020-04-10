Supergirl Season 5: The Cw Delay The New Season To Get A Week

- Advertisement -

Supergirl Season 5 has been a continuous series, but taking a look at the global situation, CW postponed its additional episodes. It feels like brand new episodes will take longer to come than anticipated.

The CW has declared that Supergirl will return to our television screens on May 3rd later than the date.

Supergirl is presumed to become a savior for the fans that have been waiting for the return of the show following all the Arrowverse programs have been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHERE DID SUPERGIRL LAST LEAVE US

As we view Kara began dating William, there have been a few new developments since the last moment Lena allied with Lex; after serving as director, soon after this, Alex abandoned the DEO.

In the previous episode, we saw Alex entering VR’s world. Leviathan’s threat is ever-present as we saw towards the end of the incident.

UPDATES ON SUPERGIRL’S RETURN

The forthcoming episode of Supergirl is titled as”Deus Lex Machina.” There are speculations that this might be one of the most vital episodes of the season, not only this in this episode fans will get to see Lex became the protagonist that people perceive him to maintain a world that is post-crisis.

As this episode marks her time sitting to the manager’s seat this episode is special aka Melissa Benoist, to our own Supergirl!

It’s hard to pinpoint as to if or season 5 of Supergirl will finish, will Lex be killed by this season’s end? Or Can Lena patch things up by the season’s end with Kara?

These are some of the questions on every fan’s thoughts; then do share if you have some probable theories!