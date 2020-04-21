Streaming Wars Will Be Started on 27th May, HBO Max Is Joining Also

- Advertisement -

HBO Max launches on May 27th with more than 10,000 hours of streaming articles accessible.

Day one Max Originals include Love Life, Legendary, and a talk show with Elmo as the host.

HBO Max subscriptions will cost $14.99/month, like HBO Now.

WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday morning that its flowing platform HBO Max will launch on May 27th.

Like Hulu, Netflix, and top solutions, HBO Max will include a catalog of older, content that is accredited in addition to all-new original content created exclusively for the support. In general, there will be over 10,000 hours of articles available at launch, including every HBO original show, movie, and documentary ever released, and a wide variety of licensed content from Warner Bros., since the two companies are currently the same.

Besides HBO mainstays like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Wire, HBO Max will also have a bunch of displays made or acquired by WarnerMedia, such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, The Bachelor, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, along with The O.C. There will be more than 2,000 films on the service in its first year as well, including Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born, 2,000 films, and Joker.

Besides the launch date, HBO also announced the record of Max Originals which is streamable on May 27th:

Love Life

Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from love to endure love, and how the people we are with along the way make us into who we are when we finally wind up with someone forever.

On the Record

On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of audio Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit recordings by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, along with Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the earliest women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and openly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual attack.

Legendary

Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka”houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion to attain”legendary” status.

Craftopia

On Craftopia, 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the evaluation and make their crafting dreams come true in a bewitching studio. After racing to fill their carts up with inspirational materials in the studio”shop,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, which makes truly creative and amazing creations to take home the’Craftrophia.’

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new collection from Warner Bros.. Animation starring the precious Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling.

Not Too Late Show with Elmo

Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he’s going to bring you some (not-too-late) pleasure with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show collection. This brand-new”primetime” show brings familiar Sesame Street buddies like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy!

HBO Max will price $14.99 a month when it launches on May 27th, making it among the more expensive streaming services available on the market. But will the avalanche of articles be sufficient to sway consumers?