Stranger Things Season 4 Could Payoff Season 2 Dr Owens Russia Tease

By- Naveen Yadav
Stranger Things season 3 revealed that the Russians were running their experiments on the Upside Down and had even established themselves in Hawkins — but season 2 teased their birth, and it was Dr. Owens who delivered that line. In just three phases, Stranger Things has left lots of puzzles which will hopefully be solved once season 4 has been eventually published, but before then, fans have been rewatching the series and pointing out all types of information that ended up linking with other episodes.

Stranger Things has seen different kinds of threats, although the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and the Upside Down are the main menaces, the group has also encounter with human enemies which have brought a great deal of trouble. The main (individual ) villains now are the Russians, who had a key lab underneath the new Starcourt Restaurant and shot Jim Hopper captive, though how exactly that happened is a major puzzle. It is unknown how the Russians learned about Hawkins, the laboratory, the experiments, and the Upside Down, but the key might be in season 2.

Each year has introduced new characters, and Stranger Things season 2 welcomed Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser), the new Manager of Operations in Hawkins Lab. Owens was the one in control of the lab, preventing the gate from assisting Will, and dispersing, but he may have known more than he left everybody thinks.

The Russians’ Arrival Teased In Season 2

Stranger Things season 2 also saw Nancy and Jonathan trying to find answers about Barb’s death, and with that finally give closure to that circumstance. At one point, Nancy and Jonathan were captured by the people at Hawkins Lab, and Dr. Owens gave them a brief tour around the lab. When showing them the gate to the Upside Down and the way that it had been dispersing, ” he advised them to imagine for a second” when a foreign state, let us state the Soviets, when they heard about our mistake”, stating they would not consider it as such and”what if they tried to replicate that”. Season 3 revealed that the Russians had been experimenting on the Upside Down for a long time, and by the time Dr. Owens reported that the Russians were working on it.

Some fans believe it was Dr. Owens who alerted that the Russians about the experiments at Hawkins Lab, others believe Owens knew about them (without him being a spy), or it was simply a bit of foreshadowing that the Duffer Brothers contained in year two. Given the big existence that the Russians will have in Stranger Things period 4, the show can pay off Dr. Owens’ tease by describing exactly what the Russians want, the way they heard about Hawkins and the Upside Down, and if they arrived. Though he was on Hopper’s side, many fans still don’t fully trust Dr. Owens, and if he is a Russian spy or not is something which will remain a mystery until season 4 finally arrives.

