‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Is About To Stream On Disney Plus on 4th May

- Advertisement -

Star Wars: The Growth of Skywalker will begin streaming on Disney+ May 4th.

Disney moved the streaming launch of the movie by two weeks, to Star Wars Day, where the Growth of Skywalker will release along with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Disney will upgrade Star Wars graphics on the Disney+ service to observe the event Too.

There may never be a better time to marathon the total Star Wars filmography from start to finish this during an international lockdown, and starting on May 4th, all the Star Wars movies will eventually be streaming in one place. On Monday, Disney announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at Disney+ on Star Wars Day.

The third movie in the third trilogy of the Skywalker Saga was originally set to hit Disney’s new streaming stage after this summer, but the company decided to move the release date up two weeks to celebrate Star Wars Day. May the 4th be with us all. Star Wars: The growth of Skywalker hit theaters on December 20th, 2019, was available to buy on March 13th, and was subsequently released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 31st.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The streaming launch of The Rise of Skywalker also coincides with the arrival of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action Star Wars spinoff that took the world by storm late last year (and introduced the world to Baby Yoda). And talking of The Mandalorian, we recently discovered that a third season is already in the first phases of growth, months before the next season.

With the addition of The Growth of Skywalker, the Group of Star Wars press on Disney+ at complete. Past the three trilogies of this Skywalker Saga and The Mandalorian, Disney+ also has Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, and a Lot of Lego Star Wars shows. Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to combine the service on July 9th, and two live-action series — one about Obi-Wan Kenobi and one about Cassian Andor — will flesh out the Star Wars world in the months ahead as well.

Disney is also sprucing up the port on May 4th”using a week-long concept artwork takeover on the ceremony ” Disney states that the artwork for each Star Wars movie and series is going to be updated to feature original concept paintings in the likes of Ralph McQuarrie and Doug Chiang. The animated Star Wars brand tile on the Disney+ house display will also be updated”using a new animation which honors the touch hyperspace jump”

The early streaming launching of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follows similar moves for both Frozen 2 and Pixar’s Onward, each of which released on Disney+ earlier than anticipated. It looks like the reaction to those alterations was optimistic, as bringing The Rise of Skywalker to the service two weeks early is the biggest move yet.