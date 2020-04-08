Star Wars: The Clone Wars May Have Revealed The Empire Requires Baby Yoda

- Advertisement -

A few fans are wondering what it’s the Empire as we wait patiently on Disney Plus for one more period of this Mandalorian. It would appear the answer was hiding in plain sight all this time.

This isn’t the only reason that’d arguably explain why everyone is so obsessed with Baby Yoda while it’s a fact that nobody could resist the cuteness of Mando’s sidekick. Simply put, that the youngster is powerfully and uniquely gifted in the ways of the Force. Add that to the fact he seems to belong into the mysterious species out of which Grand Master Yoda also hails, and you’re going to have one of the most significant enigmas on earth of the galaxy far, far from which is, as of yet, unanswered.

What’s Baby Yoda and where does he come out? What do the remnants of the Empire want with him? Is Moff Gideon hellbent on catching this asset? Does it have anything to do with Emperor Palpatine, that had been, at the time, building up his strength Exegol?

Jon Favreau will answer a Few of Those questions in the Year, but Based on Another theory Set at Inverse Star Wars: The Clone Wars may clarify what the Empire desires with Baby Yoda.

In”Children of the Force,” it is revealed that Chancellor Palpatine has been kidnapping Force-sensitive children from across the galaxy to do experiments on them. This Dark Side process was known as”surgical servant conditioning” and while it jeopardized the lives of these kids, Palpatine continued in the hopes of producing submissive minions talented in the ways of the Force.

So, what if Moff Gideon is after in Palpatine’s footsteps for Baby Yoda under the command and then use him to gain power and influence in the galaxy or even better, return the Empire? Let us take this 1 step further; what if it is Palpatine himself who’s pulling the strings from behind the curtain to receive his hands on Baby Yoda and rejuvenate his body the same way he did with Rey and Ben Solo?

While it certainly does not seem far-fetched, we are going to have to wait and see for ourselves if another season of The Mandalorian arrives in October. Tell us what are your thoughts in this theory? As usual, sound off with your opinions in the comments section below.