‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Could Be The Most Popular Movie in USA..

Compiled from satellite, cable and Internet VOD, as well as surveys from most key retailers for bodily and media revenue, The Digital Entertainment Group (a firm that advocates and promotes entertainment platforms, products and distribution channels) has begun supplying what they are billing as the”Watched From Home Top 20.” I would say it was a close cousin to get theatrical box office for the post-theatrical market, with the caveat that it positions via transactions and”units” sold or rented, instead of pure revenue earned. So with that out of the way, what exactly do we now have?

First of all, these positions don’t comprise”premium VOD” names like Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls: World Tour or Warner Bros.’ forthcoming digital launch of Scoob. Yet, this is essentially”tickets offered” versus raw dollars accumulated. Star Wars: The growth of Skywalker is the top” watched at home film” this week (ending on April 18), since it had been last week. The Walt Disney name is available for purchase or digital rental and through 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD HD in a variety of formats. It’s also, minor detail, a friggin Star Wars movie.

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland in ‘Onward’

DISNEY

It is precisely the kind of rental or impulse purchase that’s all-but-guaranteed to flourish in such times, or any time of the year. There’s a reason why Disney threw Pixar’s Onward on Disney+ just weeks after its aborted theatrical release, while letting The Rise of Skywalker possess its conventional post-theatrical” from theatres to electronic-sell-through-to-DVD/VOD-to-streaming or cable” lifespan. People might purchase Blu-rays and DVDs even if they didn’t enjoy the film. Fans and collectors are like this.

Moreover, if you want to note that The Rise of Skywalker earned $105 million less domestically than The Last Jedi and $422 million less than The Force Awakens (okay, that is a massive recession and a record from a”part 1″ into”part 3,” but I am being convinced today), then you will also note that there are lots of casual moviegoers and casual Star Wars fans who are now stuck in the home with the ability to rent or buy that Star Wars episode they did not see in theatres. The folks who didn’t see it in theaters, the people you will find, particularly sans the capacity.

The remainder of the list is self-explanatory. The biggest movie of the final quarter of 2019 (Star Wars IX) is followed closely by the two biggest”new” films of the initial quarter of 2019 (Bad Boys for Life and Sonic The Hedgehog), although the kid-friendly/distraction-appeal of Dolittle is keeping it right alongside Jumanji: The following Level (which was the season’s biggest global grosser that wasn’t a Disney flick or a comic book film ).

Watched at home away from the hype, Robert Downey Jr’s much-maligned Dolittle (which earned a decent $225 million worldwide however on a ridiculous $175 million funding ) is likely acting a passable”Well, this might have been better” family flick instead of the end of things. Granted, I made my wife watch Cats a week, and yeah, as far as I respect its go-for-broke visual insanity and overall”you ain’t seen nothing like this in any movie” mentality, it truly doesn’t get the job done. Anyhow, my”in defense of Dolittle and Cats” post can wait for another day.

Margot Robbie at DC Films” Birds Of Prey’

WARNER BROS..

I do think it is amusing that Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey are back-to-back in the ranks this week, because, as Captain America: The Winter Soldier was a comic book version of a Tom Clancy thriller, Birds of Prey works as a gonzo-bananas, cocaine-fueled, female-fronted variant on a stereotypical Guy Ritchie gangster movie. I’d happily argue that the Harley Quinn movie is better compared to the Matthew McConaughey offense movie, but a ) the quality difference is not as intense as The Winter Solider and Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit and B) Snatch still holds up as a pinnacle of the contemporary British gangster film.

Beyond that, there is not much I could offer without real hard numbers to dissect, that will be a continuing issue until A) theaters re-open, and fresh movies start getting released or B) we begin getting some $$ amounts for these movies. For the record, despite not being contained, Universal’s DVD names (Trolls: World Tour, Emma, The Invisible Man, The Hunt) are pretty nice. Concerning revenue, they are huge successes. The key caveat a ) we’re all stuck in the home, B) there are no new movies in theatres and C) Universal would have preferred conventional theatrical achievement stories.

DEG – Watched at Home Top 20

1 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney DIS)

Two Bad Boys For Life (Sony)

3 Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)

4 Dolittle (Universal UHS)

5 Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)

6 The Call of the Wild (Disney, 2020)

7 The Gentlemen (STX/Universal, 2019)

8 Birds of Prey (WB)

9 1917 (Universal)

10 Small Women (Sony, 2019)

11 Bloodshot (Sony, 2020)

12 The Way Back (WB, 2020)

13 Underwater (Fox)

14 Knives Out (Lionsgate)

15 Just Mercy (WB)

16 Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

17 Spies in Disguise (Fox)

18 Onward (Disney)

19 Frozen II (Disney)

20 Harry Potter (WB, Complete 8-film Collection)