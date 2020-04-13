Star Wars Fans Are So Excited About the Ahsoka Casting of Rosario Dawson

- Advertisement -

Star Wars fans are raving about Rosario Dawson being cast since Ahsoka Tano at The Mandalorian Period 2. Their excitement isn’t only because it brings a favorite Star Wars personality into live-action for the first time, but also since it’s fan-casting becoming a reality. Initially debuting on Star Wars: The Clone Wars since the plucky Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano quickly became a fan favorite over the series’ run.

Fans have wanted Rosario Dawson to bring Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Ahsoka Tano to life for years, but what makes the Sin City star a good fit?

Season 7 The Clone Wars is presently broadcasting on Disney+, and Ahsoka is featured as a central character over the last half of that final season, which is anticipated to pay the events immediately after Ahsoka walked away from the Jedi, through the Siege of Mandalore, and culminating with the fall of the Republic, such as Order 66, that resulted in the murders of much of the Jedi Order. Season 7 will likely portray how Ahsoka escaped the clones turning on the Jedi and may put up her participation in year two of The Mandalorian, which is set six years after the Battle of Endor at Return of the Jedi.

Following her feature film debut in Larry Clark’s controversial drama Children, Rosario Dawson has had a diversified and prolific career. In addition to sci-fi/fantasy movies like Sin City and Men in Black 2, her role as Claire Temple in the Marvel Netflix series linked All of the heroes of The Defenders. Dawson was a popular Ahsoka fan cast since 2017 when one fan tweeted Dawson about whether she wants to play the role, and Dawson replied: “Ummmm… yes, please?! #AhsokaLives.” But, Dawson’s route to the part wasn’t a direct line.

As late as the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Ahsoka’s live-action portrayal remained an open question. In the battle of Exegol, Rey (Daisy Ridley) finds the voices of departed Jedi spirits cheering her in confronting the Emperor, including Ahsoka’s, and lovers of the personality noticed the voice of Ahsoka was Ashley Eckstein, who originated the role from the animated series.

However, following the official casting statement of Dawson for The Mandalorian season 2 and Eckstein’s elegant reply to the news, lovers now know that Ahsoka’s story will continue after The Clone Wars finale and her portrayal is in able hands. Dawson’s feisty strength, most notably in her supporting role in Alexander, and her ability to take care of action sequences, evidenced her sci-fi films, make her an ideal choice for Ahsoka. Lover graphics of Dawson outfitted in electronic make-up and costumes easily show that she is a dead ringer for the function.