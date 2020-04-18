Home TV Series Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Teaser Trailer Shows Burnham complete with a...
TV Series

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Teaser Trailer Shows Burnham complete with a new look

By- Vikash Kumar
A new teaser trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 3 shows Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) settling down in the future. The second season of Discovery came to an end in April 2019, and it took the Star Trek franchise into where it hasn’t gone before. To be able to prevent vital information from falling into the hands of the villainous A.I. Control, Burnham chose the U.S.S. Discovery far from the near – that the 32nd century, to be precise. Fans are happy to learn, although it is unclear exactly what’s going to happen to her team and Burnham.

The first teaser trailer for Discovery, published online last fall after New York Comic Con hinted that the action would occur after a time leap, with Burnham having spent a lot of time looking for answers. Burnham will team up with fresh personality Cleveland”Book” Booker (David Ajala), although most of the characters Discovery fans already know and love can return. Season 2 celebrities Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) will not be back after their one-piece stint on the show.

The quick teaser for Discovery season, shared on the show’s official Twitter page, shows Burnham planting a Federation flag onto a brand-new planet. The flag itself is tattered and sports its new layout, further supporting the concept that the Federation is less formidable than it had been previously. Even though it does promise season 3 is coming soon, there is not much data in the teaser. You can see it below:

An official start date has not been set for Discovery season 3, but there might be a speed bump getting in its way. Last week, series star Wilson Cruz cautioned fans it may take somewhat more for season 3 of Discovery to get there. On account of the pandemic that is coronavirus work on the entire season is being done remotely, which may slow down the procedure. Though the teaser indicates CBS is likely to unveil the brand new season as soon as possible as an official date has yet to be granted, it’s not clear how much of a delay can be anticipated.

For lovers keen to find out more the teaser won’t offer information, but it’s bound to stir up some enthusiasm. It has been a long time because Discovery introduced any new episodes, and through Trek fans had Star Trek: Picard to keep them occupied, the first season of that series lately came to a finish. Fans are looking for the second batch of episodes, and they won’t need to wait much longer for Discovery season 3.

