Star Trek: Discovery season 3 release date: coming in 2020, but when?

The wait for Star Trek: Discovery season 3 goes on just a bit longer. In the year, the show has reportedly been delayed until a bit later due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. But fear not, as there’s still plenty to learn about the upcoming batch of episodes, which will take us beyond where Star Trek has been before as we leap 930 years into the future — a span from the Star Trek timeline that has so far remained unexplored.

We’ve raided the Starfleet databanks we can find season 3, including info about the cast, trailer, and plot. Coordinates are set for the 32nd century!

The Star Trek: Discovery season 3 launch date may have been delayed

Despite Star Trek: Picard coming to an end, there is no Star Trek: Discovery season 3 launch date. We thought the series would return in April, nevertheless, circumstances in the world have scuppered this idea.

Yes, the coronavirus pandemic has hit on the Star Trek universe. Within an Instagram Live video, Wilson Cruz — that performs Dr. Hugh Culber — said: “They’re currently editing and doing visual effects for Season 3, but it’s shifting to operate from home so it’ll be slower than normal. No word yet as to just how long that will take or when it’ll be released…”

However, the Trek team has verified that they are working. Star Trek: Discovery editor Scott Gamzon submitted a picture of his home installment on Twitter, confirming that they are continuing as far as possible on the series.

Whether this feels too much time to wait, however — as Spock would tell you, do not grieve, it’s not logical. Following the success of the Treks that followed the next season of Discovery, CBS previously confirmed that six more of the shorts that were standalone to support Star Trek: Discovery season 3. And while those episodes have also likely been delayed, the more Star Trek, the better! Right?

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 cast

Sending the USS Discovery 930 years to the future has experienced a major effect on the Star Trek: Discovery season 3 cast, together with the narrative making it impossible for a huge chunk of the stars of the show. With Section 31 head Ash Tyler, Klingon High Council leader L’Rell, Captain Christopher Pike, Lieutenant Spock, Number One, Sarek, Amanda Grayson, and even intermittent thorn-in-the-side Harry Mudd all left behind in the 23rd century, actors Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, James Frain, Mia Kirshner, and Rainn Wilson, respectively, will be surplus to requirements on the main show this year.

We haven’t seen the last, however, as a result of its above Treks. By way of instance, “Q&A” (currently on CBS All Access) centers on Ensign Spock’s very first day on the Enterprise, and also features Rebecca Romijn’s Number One and Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike, while Mount also shows up as Pike in”The Trouble with Edward” (an event which also features Tribbles). It’s reasonable to assume we will be visiting more familiar faces as more Short Treks are released. And there may be another path back for human/Klingon hybrid Ash Tyler — today he’s covert organization Section 31’s head, do not be shocked if he becomes a series regular on the Star Trek: Section 31 spin-off.

Meanwhile, the rest of the core cast will be back for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, so we’ll be seeing a lot more from Lt Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Commander Saru (Doug Jones), Lieutenant Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz).

We also know that a rogue element will be on board the USS Discovery, as the Mirror Universe’s morally flexible Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) came together for the ride into the future. It is unlikely she’ll be a mere passenger, so we’d expect her to try to form the 32nd century. We guess she’ll also be looking for a way back to Discovery’s current, as in the actual world Yeoh has been attached to the Section 31 spin-off — visiting that there was only about a year between her joining the organization in Star Trek: Discovery season 1 and then jetting off to the future in season two, the writers certainly have to find a way to create more storyline space to play in.

With Discovery now centuries apart from home and other Federation vessels, there’s very likely to be more screentime/character advancement for the supporting bridge crew Lieutenant Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts), Commander Nhan (Rachael Ancheril), Lieutenant Joann Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo), Lieutenant Gen Rhys (Patrick Kwok-Choon), Lieutenant R.A. Bryce (Ronnie Rowe) and Lieutenant Nilsson (Sara Mitich). We’ll also be rather disappointed if we don’t see more from the USS Discovery’s sardonic engineer Jett Reno (Tig Notaro). Maybe a few of them will also get to front their episodes since the late Lt Commander Airiam failed in year two — though hopefully with less tragic consequences…

“We’ve only scratched the surface [together with the team ],” explained Kurtzman in the Hollywood Reporter interview back in April 2019. “Our bridge crew is indeed capable. Every person rose to the occasion this year and is so lovely. What we found is we and the fans delight in tales. We are going to use all of them much more. Especially because this team has forfeited their lives. They’ve jumped 950 [sic] years to the future for one another. We would do something wrong if we did not support them.

“They are more a family than they’ve ever been,” he continued. “They were very, very close in season two. But now they all have is each other. Their families are 950 [sic] years in the past. It will be quite interesting to see the effects of the choice they made. Saru said,’We all signed up for it, and we knew what we were doing. We love each other, respect each other and want each other enough to know we’re going to make this choice for a group, as a family.’ But it does not mean that it won’t come with consequences. That’s something we will explore in year three.”

Even the Star Trek: Discovery season 3 cast won’t be limited to the old guard, either, as David Ajala (who’s prior experience of outer space, due to his stint on George R.R. Martin adaptation Nightflyers) is set to come aboard as Cleveland”Novel” Booker, a resident of the 32nd century.

The official description says: “Smart and competent, Book has a natural charm and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out,” while Ajala himself stated at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con that, “Novel is going to be a character that violates the rules a bit.” Can he be a Neelix-style manual (and part-time fighter ) into Discovery’s voyages through unknown distance or a more interesting, more peculiar and potentially dangerous accession to the throw? Given Star Trek: the previous form of Discovery, the money will be on the latter.