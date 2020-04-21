Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What’s Your Best Fan Theory Over Update?

- Advertisement -

The first and second installments of the Star Trek: Discovery are super strikes one of the lovers. The makers have opted to launch the boat for the third time. Yes, the makers affirmed it! All the delay is a result of the Coronavirus that is outbreaking.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Release Date

It’s been reported that everything was scheduled to launch season 3 when it was after searching all the information banks of the star Fleet. The manufacturers even stated they are working from home, which would make the release a little overdue.

There is an affirmation about the release date yet to be released even though it’s officially verified about the renewal standing.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Cast

There’s not any certainty at the throw, Using sending into the future. With the reversal of plot and timeline, we may not need the throw to return except a couple.

It’s been confirmed that the main celebrity cast Wilson Cruz, Sequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, David Ajala are returning for the next season.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Plot

It’s been reported that USS Discovery’s crew is going to be sent ahead 930 years later on. 930 years in the future, this period from the Star Trek timeline has not yet been explored so far. This leaves us with the expectation that a new narrative may be included.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Fan Theories

In season 3 the Federation may not exist. The existence of the Federation is a huge question that needs to be answered in season 3 of Discovery. However, there is no clue about its presence. Another enthusiast theory suggests that the Federation may be villains in the future. This type of enthusiast theory made this series much exciting and so promising.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Trailer

In the trailer, we get to see the USS Discovery’s state. We watch the sneak peek of this new character Cleveland Booker. In this trailer, we will witness the United Federation of Planets flag. It raises the question, will Federation not be a part of the United Federation, or has it turned into a ghost?