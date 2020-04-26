Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Possible Release Date, Trailer & New Update

- Advertisement -

Fans are waiting since April 2019 when the Star Trek: Discovery Season two finished for the release date of Season 3. We understood about Season 3 because February 2019, before Season 2 finished. We just didn’t know about the possible release date.

After the dramatic ending of Season two ‘Such Sweet Sorrow’ that reasoned the Starfleet heroes battle to save the galaxy out of Control, Captain Pike and crew are stranded in the current whereas it shipped Michael Burnham and her crew 930 years into the future! Fans were waiting since then to understand what happens next. We didn’t know when even though we knew that Season 3 could be coming soon.

Season 3 Possible Release Date

See The Trailer Of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Here.

In the trailer of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 trailer, we saw that the season would be arriving in 202, but on account of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus, the release will be delayed for a bit. Wilson Cruz stated, “They are currently doing and editing visual effects for Season 3, but it is shifting to work from home so it will be slower than usual.” He does not know how much time it will take to edit. We can guess it likely won’t be published this season but it can be expected by us in April 2021. Officially it is believed to be”Coming soon.”

Season 3 of Discovery Will Have 13 Episodes.

We’ll understand what 930 years in the future is like. The United Federation of Planets is going to be there at that far in the future or not. A new personality Cleveland Booker refers to the Starfleet badge of Michael Burnham and states”You Believe in ghosts. That badge on your shirt”

How different life is going to be for Michael Burnham, Saru, and the remainder of the crew. At a spectacle, Michael Burnham states”I have spent a year looking for that domino that tipped over and began all this.” In this scene, we saw that Burnham’s hair has changed which signifies the passing of time (likely several months or years).

The show will be returned to Jonathan Frakes. Frakes have led three episodes of Discovery and two episodes of Picard. Now we will see him in Episode 3 of Season 3. In an interview that he said”Discovery feels to me like my dwelling show today. We are far in the future now, and Burnham has been separated from the [Discovery] crew, and when they return”