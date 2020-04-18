Home TV Series Star Trek: Discovery- Season 3: New Release date, plot, cast, and trailer
TV Series

Star Trek: Discovery- Season 3: New Release date, plot, cast, and trailer

By- Naveen Yadav
Star Trek: Discovery season 3 launch date was enlarged. The fans must wait further. This is due to the current situation of this epidemic that is a coronavirus.

About Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery is. There are three seasons of this series.

The first season comprises fifteen episodes and first released on 24 September 2017 while the second year consists of fourteen episodes which were initially released on 17 January 2019.

Star Trek: Discovery Season

It comes following the USS Discovery’s team since they roam in the long run, over 900 years. Thirteen episodes are comprised of this season. This year will broadcast on CBS All Access in the US in 2020.

Release Date

There is a delay in the release date pandemic and yet there is no confirmation of the additional date. The fans thought that the show would return in April but due to this circumstance in the world. However, the Trek team has confirmed they are still working hard at home and attempt to release as early as you can.

Trailer

October 2019, the trailer was released on 5 also it does not reveal much about this year. It merely gives some clues about how the rest of the team and different life for Burnham is going to be now they have been transported 930 years into the future.

Plot

The third season is currently going nearly 1000 years into the future. The makers say that it’s never happened before.

Cast

•Michael Burnham — Sonequa Martin-Green
•Saru — Doug Jones
•Sylvia Tilly — Mary Wiseman
•Keyla Detmer — Emily Coutts
•Paul Stamets — Anthony Rapp
•Hugh Culber — Wilson Cruz

