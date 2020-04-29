Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Check Out The Released Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Energize! Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is official. As Captain Pike and others wait stranded in the day with others catapulted further into the future than we have been at Trek the information about a chapter for the USS Discovery came after the dramatic finale of the second. Currently, 3 is”coming soon”.

Discovery returns this year, and the Picard’ll be followed by it. Alex Kurtzman advised The Hollywood Reporter that, “the intention would be to get something Star Trek on the air all the time, but not necessarily in addition to each other.”

When exactly can expect the USS Discovery to land again, now that Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is happening this year, here we investigate, who the new and returning cast members are, and what the official trailer tells us. Note: be sure to do exactly that before you dip into this spoiler-filled guide if you have not seen season 2 yet on CBS All Access in America or Netflix globally.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3: Release Date

The series had been greenlit for a third season on February 27, 2019, and enthusiasts expected the first launch to arrive in April 2020. The filming wrapped up in February 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak is very likely to stop matters for now.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3:Plot

The season is set 1000 years into the future, which has never occurred in any Star Trek series. That is exactly what Jonathan Frakes said when asked about Star Trek: Discovery Season 3:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3: Trailer

The preview of this season was released on October 5, 2019. It gives small clues on how Burnham’s lifetime will change now they are sent 920 years to the future.