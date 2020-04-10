Home Education SSLC and PUC examinations postponed, know when the exam will be done...
SSLC and PUC examinations postponed, know when the exam will be done now

By- Vikash Kumar
The Karnataka government has postponed SSLC (Secondary School Living Certificate) and PUC exams at present due to the growing cases of coronavirus across the country. In this regard, the state education minister S Suresh Kumar has said that the board exam for SSLC, PUC will be held in May. He further said that the State General Entrance Examination (CET) to be held from April 23 has also been postponed and will also be announced later.

Although nothing has been clear about when these exams will be held in May. However, the state government has said that students will be given one week to prepare for the exam so that students can prepare.

The SSLC examinations were scheduled to begin on March 29, but were postponed until April and are now postponed once more. On the other hand, when talking about the remaining papers of the PUC Pre-University Certificate (PUC), only the final annual examination of English has been postponed. The English paper was to be held on March 23, 2020. In this examination, about 8 lakh candidates were registered to appear in SSLC exams.

Let us know that due to the Coronavirus, all examinations have been postponed even before this. These include all examinations, CBSE, ICSC, UP board, Rajasthan, Punjab and other states, board examinations have already been deferred. Along with this, competitive examinations have also been postponed. Now to prevent the spread of this virus infection

Lockdown is currently going on across the country. This lockdown period is until 14 April. However, Odisha has already extended the deadline to 30 April due to the increasing number of cases. What will happen in the other states, it will be clear only after April 14. Significantly, this virus has killed hundreds in the country so far, while more than 6 thousand people are infected.

