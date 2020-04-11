Home Education SSC Candidates Complain: They have been disqualified for using imaginary SSC's...
SSC Candidates Complain: They have been disqualified for using imaginary SSC's UFM Rule

By- Vikash Kumar
Many candidates have said they’ve been disqualified despite having tasted good marks for using titles that were imaginary in SSC CHSL answers.
You will be led by UFM to Zero Marks from the newspaper Irrespective of how well the examination is attended. It can take you far from attaining your dream job and will cause loss of marks, Should you pay attention to this in the exam.

On UFM rule of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which forbids candidates from using address and name in answers, candidates have stated that the rules are ambiguous and have been levied incorrectly. Rather than using actual names, candidates state, they have used names in the answers as the arrangement of the answer required.

These principles were implemented for the first time this season and weren’t there before the exam of the previous year, candidates state. Many have also said they had been unaware of this change in the principles till then and that this rule came into their understanding minutes before the examination.

Citing SSC’s Unfair Means Rule (UFM) to be unjust, candidates have obtained their consideration of social media. #SSC_IMAGINARY_UFM is trending Twitter today on microblogging stage. The reason is, candidates state, they’ve been disqualified from the descriptive newspaper of one of the test of SSC for using titles in the answer copies.

As per the UFM principle of the SSC, applicants using their names will be disqualified in that particular examination. Identity shouldn’t be revealed in SSC exams.

The said exam is Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

In the CHSL exam a descriptive paper was which comprised letter and article writing. The format of letter writing necessitates using address and name. That is the reason why candidates had used imaginary titles like ABC, XYZ, etc. in the answer replicate.

As per reports carried by other media businesses, SSC Chairman has assured the Commission will look into the matter soon. However, SSC has made no official announcement in this respect.

