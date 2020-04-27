‘Spider-Man 3′ And’Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Two’ Get New Release Dates

- Advertisement -

Sony Pictures has generated lots of release date changes to their forthcoming films–including fresh dates for the v’s third Spider-Man movie and the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Originally, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home–that there are now very few details concerning –has been scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2021. That date has now been moved to Nov. 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was initially slated to debut on April 8, 2022. The date is Oct. 7, 2022.

Those were. Here’s the full list of changes:

Connected (Sony Pictures Cartoon ) — 10/23/2020 (from 9/18/2020)

— 10/23/2020 (from 9/18/2020) Escape Space 2 (Columbia Pictures) — 1/1/2021 (out of 12/30/2020)

— 1/1/2021 (out of 12/30/2020) Fatherhood (Columbia Pictures) — 4/2/2021 (from 10/23/2020)

— 4/2/2021 (from 10/23/2020) Vivo (Sony Pictures Animation) — 6/4/2021 (out of 4/16/2021)

— 6/4/2021 (out of 4/16/2021) Uncharted (Columbia Pictures) — 7/16/2021 (from 10/8/2021)

— 7/16/2021 (from 10/8/2021) Hotel Transylvania 4 (Sony Pictures Cartoon ) — 8/6/2021 (from 12/22/2021)

— 8/6/2021 (from 12/22/2021) Man from Toronto (Columbia Pictures) — 9/17/2021 (out of 11/20/2020)

— 9/17/2021 (out of 11/20/2020) Marvel Sony Untitled Spider-Man Far From Home Sequel (Columbia Pictures) — 11/5/2021 (out of 7/16/2021)

— 11/5/2021 (out of 7/16/2021) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel (Sony Pictures Animation) — 10/7/2022 (out of 4/8/2022)