Spider-Man 3 and Watchmen’s Rebecca Ramsey Is Dead In 53 After Fall

- Advertisement -

Rebecca Ramsey, a visual effects artist whose work incorporates major films like Spider-Man 3 and The Hunger Games has expired. The effects manufacturer that was veteran passed away from complications she sustained from a fall in her home. She was 53 at the time of her departure.

Rebecca Ramsey died March 7, on Saturday. The information was confirmed by her longtime friend Jenny McShane (via Deadline). At the time of her passing, she had been serving as visual effects supervisor for the upcoming Warner Bros. film Clouds, which is slated for launch at 2021.

Ramsey had a broad career, which spanned decades. A few of her earliest work included serving as the producer of an effect on movies like The Joy Luck Club, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Richie Rich, all projects she would stay uncredited for.

However, one of her biggest credited jobs will come when she joined 1995’s Mortal Kombat adaptation as a visual effects producer. She would go on to produce the consequences for some of Hollywood’s most notable blockbusters Though she would take a couple of uncredited positions after this undertaking.

The 2000s would provide Rebecca Ramsey the opportunity to help create Numerous fan-favorite popcorn flicks, such as The Bourne Identity, The Rundown, The Matrix Revolutions, Hellboy, I, Robot and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. This momentum would take into the 2010s, as she worked on projects ranging from Life of Pi to HBO’s recent Watchmen limited string.

Stargate Studios, Base Fx, Kaleidoscope Pictures and Gradient Effects are just some of those studios Ramsey filled out her resume with. Besides, she also served as a board member for the Visual Effects Society and was a member of the Producers Guild.

With some being noticed as achievements, A number of the films Rebecca Ramsey worked on have been noted for their use of visual effects. Fans of the cult hit Speed Racer will remember that the striking visuals of the film, which have been honored from the Visual Effects Society. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Life of Pi were also praised for their use of CGI. Both movies would go on to get Academy Award nominations with the latter in the group although Ramsey was nominated.

Some in Hollywood have also discovered ways to honor Ramsey. Jim Owens, that functions as the visual effects supervisor for This Are Us, paid tribute to her at the recent season finale by adding a photograph of her.

Ramsey is survived stepfather Jerry Kitz, Jeff Weber, mommy Judith Ramsey, by her husband, and her brother Michael Fujita Ramsey. Plans for all kinds of memorial service haven’t been declared at this time.

We here in CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Rebecca Ramsey.