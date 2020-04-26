Home Technology Space: NASA's Perseverance Rover Has a Great Prospect of Finding Evidence of...
Technology

Space: NASA’s Perseverance Rover Has a Great Prospect of Finding Evidence of Life on Mars

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
NASA’s Perseverance rover has a great prospect of finding evidence of life on Mars.
The rover’s landing site, the Jezero crater, probably preserved signs of life if any existed on the surface of Earth.
The Mars 2020 mission remains scheduled to launch in late July or early August 2020.

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission launch date is approaching, and we’ve seen all the indications that the Perseverance rover is about ready to make the long journey. What will it find when it arrives? New research by scientists at Stanford implies that the targeted landing page of the rover may be a place, although that is a question no one can answer.

NASA picked the rover’s landing place — a sizable bowl-shaped depression since it’s located in an area where ancient martian rivers flowed, carving stations and depositing sediment. As it offers the chance to study material that was on the surface during a lengthy period of 29, this is ideal for scientists hunting for signatures of life.

Stanford scientists utilized images of the Jezero crater and the surrounding region to build a version of how the field developed. They revealed if it did exist, that the sediments deposited close to the dried-up river delta have a higher probability of preserving signs of life.

“There probably was plain water for a substantial duration on Mars and that environment was certainly habitable, even if it might have been arid,” lead author Mathieu Lapôtre stated in a statement. “We demonstrated that sediments were deposited quickly and if there were organics, they’d have been buried rapidly, which means that they would probably have been preserved and protected.”

That is incredibly important, as exposure on the surface might have destroyed evidence of existence before it had an opportunity to be coated in layers of sediment and maintained. The sediment layers are believed to have formed rapidly, but only when conditions were present on the surface. The active form of the river delta may have just taken 20 to 40 decades, but”that formation was likely discontinuous and distribute over about 400,000 decades,” according to the scientists.

“People have been thinking more and more about the fact that flows on Mars likely were not continuous and that there have been times when you had flows and sometimes when you had dry spells,” Lapôtre clarifies.

The Mars 2020 assignment is slated to launch in late July or early August of this year. The deadline is tight, and NASA can not afford to miss the launch window. If for any reason that the launch is delayed past the August limitation, the whole mission would need to be pushed back in the first because of the nature of the orbits of Earth and Mars to 2022.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
By tracing the contacts of many COVID-19 patients in...
