South Korea intends to conduct clinical trials to get a COVID-19 drug according to carcinogens later this year, aiming to get the medication ready next year.

The country estimates that a vaccine will not be ready until late 2021 at the oldest, or more likely sometime in 2022.

Additional countries have used plasma from survivors of the novel coronavirus disease to treat severe COVID-19 cases.

Doctors are treating COVID-19 attend symptoms and with a wide range of therapies, attempting to prevent complications. There are no specific medication for the novel coronavirus which explains why you keep hearing about cures that fail on others and may work on some patients. Nothing is able to move fast in this regard, although studies are conducting to determine which drugs have a prospect of enhancing COVID-19 prognosis. Vaccines will be the only method eradicate the illness and to reduce infection, but we are going to have to wait another 18 months to receive them. Before that occurs, South Korea might have a COVID-19 medication based on the only sort of treatment that works right now: Antibody treatment.

The immune system creates antibodies that deal. That explains why some COVID-19 patients do experience symptoms: their response is so good that the virus is annihilated. Those patients may contribute to blood glucose that comprises the antibodies to other patients and have them heal faster. This is the only treatment known to work well at this stage for COVID-19, and it is something that may be used for almost any disease that is contagious.

On the other hand, the entire process is slow. You need to locate and you need to test for antibodies. In New York, a pilot application is additionally testing for the number of antibodies in plasma. Projects have been used in other countries. In one situation from China, a person who had been infectious for 49 days obtained antibodies and recovered.

Korea would like to create an antibody-based drug that could be prepared by next year. With analyzing an antibody-based treatment for the nation will proceed. Synthesizing a medication for COVID-19 treatment could be a critical development, and would help us get more time until vaccines.

The report reveals that a high number of blood samples collected and can use them in evaluations that are antibody-drug later this season. The state also plans to utilize blood plasma from recovered patients to treat others in another two to three months. Korea expects a vaccine in 2022 or in late 2021.

South Korea has been one of the countries that managed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus by doing extensive testing and contact tracing among those infected. The country saw a sudden spike in cases in mid-February. But South Korea has a COVID-19 caseload of 10,613 instances as of Thursday morning compared to the 165,000 + instances of Italy.