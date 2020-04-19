Home Entertainment Sony Last Week Showed Off Its New DualSense Control For Its PS5
Entertainment

Sony Last Week Showed Off Its New DualSense Control For Its PS5

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Sony last week showed off its new DualSense Control for Its PS5.
The controller boasts an entirely new look and form element.
Former Xbox director of marketing Albert Penello has some doubts regarding the new design.

Last week, Sony formally unveiled the design of its DualSense control for the PlayStation 5. The new controller is a huge improvement from both an aesthetic and apparently an ergonomic standpoint is distinct from PlayStation controllers and, in my opinion.

Since I think it looks much better and, furthermore, I find it more comfortable to hold for extended periods of time, I’ve always been partial to the Xbox control. The DualSense controller for the PS 5 seems to have borrowed a few design elements from Xbox controllers and, to be honest, I’m pretty jazzed about it.

Also Read:   Atomic Blonde 2: The Sequel Is In The Works At Netflix
- Advertisement -

The DualSense controller boasts a different color scheme. The DualSense controller incorporates a two-tone color scheme that looks sleek as opposed to an all-black design.

It’s also worth noting the DualSense controller is the first PlayStation controller to boast haptic feedback and an internal mic.

“Haptic feedback adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a vehicle through mud,” Sony Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino stated lately. “We also integrated elastic triggers to the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly sense the strain of your activities, such as when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

Also Read:   Happy! Season 2 The Year Saw a Few Guests Looks Like Billy West and Jerry Springer
Also Read:   Project Blue Book: Review Of Season 2 Episode 3: Area 51

It all sounds great and the reception to the control design, together with its own new features, has been positive so far.

Obviously, using the Xbox vs PlayStation disagreement as long as ever, it is perhaps not surprising that some concerns he has about the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller that is brand new were recently highlighted by the former Xbox manager Albert Penello. Penello’s critiques, it’s well worth noting, don’t focus on the appearance of the controller as much as they can do on what he perceives to be some technical shortcomings.

Penello lamented the DualSense controller rests on the triggers when put down on a flat surface. In addition, he said that he is”concerned about the part line that runs down the grips,” noting that it could cause discomfort in the ball of the thumb for players with larger hands. In addition, he wondered if the mic will be as good in practice as it is in theory and whether the controller is backward compatible with all the PS4.

Also Read:   Project Blue Book: Review Of Season 2 Episode 3: Area 51

While admittedly honest and intriguing points, it is worth remembering that this all is simply conjecture until we really get some impressions with the controller. Incidentally, Penello conceded that he has yet to test out the new control while adding that he’s”looking forward to it.”

- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date & update All You Want To Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Umbrella Academy is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The very first season premiered in 2019 was a massive hit, as...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Haikyuu is a Japanese anime television show. It is a manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. It generated by manufacturing I.G aired...
Read more

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should to Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is a British television series. Deborah Harkness bases upon the All Souls trilogy it. The show is named after the...
Read more

When is Artemis Fowl anticipated to hit on the big screen? Read below to find out!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Artemis Fowl is a Disney film about a genius boy. The story progresses with him detecting an underground fairy world. Sir Kenneth Branagh has...
Read more

Queer Eye Season 5: Release Date of, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More! New update

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Netflix hit the most incredible and awaited series queer eye, which made his location at the publics' heart with season one just. A story...
Read more

Jurassic World 3: Release date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And All The Latest Information

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
We have been hearing and watching the existence of dinosaurs through some other animation series or books. But when it comes to movies, then...
Read more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Details

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season is a Japanese Book series written by Aneko Yusagi. It has been developed into arcade show playing...
Read more

Sony Last Week Showed Off Its New DualSense Control For Its PS5

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sony last week showed off its new DualSense Control for Its PS5. The controller boasts an entirely new look and form element. Former Xbox director of...
Read more

Coronavirus Face Mask : My Mask Protect You , Your Mask Protect Me

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The CDC is now recommending that everybody wears a face mask when they are outside of the home in order to get the spread...
Read more

The Order Season 2: Release Date OF, Cast, Plot, All You Will Need To Know So Far!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The first season of This Order introduces us to Jack Morton. He joins a secret society that educates magic, The Order of The Blue Rose....
Read more
© World Top Trend