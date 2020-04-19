- Advertisement -

Sony last week showed off its new DualSense Control for Its PS5.

The controller boasts an entirely new look and form element.

Former Xbox director of marketing Albert Penello has some doubts regarding the new design.

Last week, Sony formally unveiled the design of its DualSense control for the PlayStation 5. The new controller is a huge improvement from both an aesthetic and apparently an ergonomic standpoint is distinct from PlayStation controllers and, in my opinion.

Since I think it looks much better and, furthermore, I find it more comfortable to hold for extended periods of time, I’ve always been partial to the Xbox control. The DualSense controller for the PS 5 seems to have borrowed a few design elements from Xbox controllers and, to be honest, I’m pretty jazzed about it.

The DualSense controller boasts a different color scheme. The DualSense controller incorporates a two-tone color scheme that looks sleek as opposed to an all-black design.

It’s also worth noting the DualSense controller is the first PlayStation controller to boast haptic feedback and an internal mic.

“Haptic feedback adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a vehicle through mud,” Sony Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino stated lately. “We also integrated elastic triggers to the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly sense the strain of your activities, such as when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

It all sounds great and the reception to the control design, together with its own new features, has been positive so far.

Obviously, using the Xbox vs PlayStation disagreement as long as ever, it is perhaps not surprising that some concerns he has about the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller that is brand new were recently highlighted by the former Xbox manager Albert Penello. Penello’s critiques, it’s well worth noting, don’t focus on the appearance of the controller as much as they can do on what he perceives to be some technical shortcomings.

Penello lamented the DualSense controller rests on the triggers when put down on a flat surface. In addition, he said that he is”concerned about the part line that runs down the grips,” noting that it could cause discomfort in the ball of the thumb for players with larger hands. In addition, he wondered if the mic will be as good in practice as it is in theory and whether the controller is backward compatible with all the PS4.

While admittedly honest and intriguing points, it is worth remembering that this all is simply conjecture until we really get some impressions with the controller. Incidentally, Penello conceded that he has yet to test out the new control while adding that he’s”looking forward to it.”