Sony is Providing PS4 games away to Help Keep you Indoors

We stuck inside on account of the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic until we are told that it’s safe to start the process of returning into our everyday lives and reopening the market. Thankfully, we’ve had a lot to keep us busy while we socially distance from one another, including free sports, free shows, and games that are free. But we will just take as much free content as we can get while in quarantine, and on Tuesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment threw its hat into the ring by announcing the new Play At Home initiative on the PlayStation Blog.

There are two elements to this Play At Home initiative. The first, as its name suggests, is to give away free games to the PlayStation community to keep them amused in your home. Therefore, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be free to obtain on the PlayStation Store from April 15th at 8 PM PDT through May 5th, 2020 at 8 PM PDT. Once you redeem the games on your account, they are yours to keep.

If you missed the first time round to either of these games, you owe it to grab them. Journey is among the most amazing, considerate video games of the previous ten years, and The Nathan Drake Collection includes three complete games, every one of which is better than the last.

Contrary to the free PS4 games every month that Sony gives away, you do not need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to add both of these games. Nevertheless, should you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is one of those games being given away in April, so it is possible to play through the full Uncharted franchise from begin to finish without having to spend a dime. That is certainly not a bad way to spend.

It is well worth noting that downloads might be slower than normal due to Sony’s attempts to help service providers.

The second component of this Play At Home initiative (and a lot more important one) is a $10 million fund that Sony has set up to encourage independent programmers who may be struggling at that time. Sony states that it is going to supply more information about the participation criteria for the fund, although details are scarce.