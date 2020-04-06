Home Entertainment Sons of Anarchy Creator Weighs in on Interest at Pennyworth Season 2,...
Entertainment

Sons of Anarchy Creator Weighs in on Interest at Pennyworth Season 2, Praises Joker and a Comic Book Project

By- Alok Chand
Comic book movie lovers find themselves asking Hollywood creatives who aren’t involved. Today’s is none other than Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter (who previously wrote and developed a sequel to Thomas Jane’s 2004 The Punisher which was scrapped), who had been asked about his feelings on comic book movies in an Instagram AMA. Sutter offered praise for both Marvel and DC in his response, saying that it comes down to the script for those movies. In the end, however, the TV writer had high praise for last year’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix as well as the Alfred prequel series Pennyworth.

“It all depends on the script,” Sutter wrote. “Marvel has carved out a very powerful version. They throw equal amounts of money and talent . I’ve enjoyed most of them. Besides, I think DC is currently catching up. Obviously, “The Joker” has been magic. But if you have not viewed”Pennyworth” on Epix you’re overlooking one of the greatest source stories ever told. Canon and heller weave a tight, dark story about the beginnings of the Waynes and Alfred. And Jack Bannon is a thrill to watch. Give it a try.”

Sutter had previously been involved in some form with a television series on FX since 2002, working on crime dramas The Shield and Sons of Anarchy, plus the historic drama The Bastard Executioner. The Emmy nominated author goes on to co-create the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. and has been fired by the series ahead of the season two finale of this series this past year.

In the time the reason cited was the abrasive behavior on the group of Sutter and issues caused in the season’s filming section. If you inquire Sutter, FX owner Disney had it out for him took Fox over. In any event, Sutter is now looking ahead to his next job, the very first one away from FX.

Season 2 of Pennyworth started manufacturing earlier this year but was shut down as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, making its 2020 return on tv improbable. The Joker in the future is a big question mark in the time too. The Todd Phillips led Joker went on to become one of the biggest movies of 2019, bringing in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and nabbing Phoenix the Best Actor Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards. Phillips revealed he, while the film was created under the idea of it being an experience and a followup film isn’t being ruled out by Phoenix if a sequel will ever see the light nowadays, but it’s unconfirmed.

Alok Chand

Sons of Anarchy Creator Weighs in on Interest at Pennyworth Season 2, Praises Joker and a Comic Book Project

