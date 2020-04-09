- Advertisement -

Though many of us at Polygon are longtime musical theater nerds with way too much understanding of their first Cats, the 2019 movie adaptation took us by surprise. As our inspection bluntly stated, “Cats is what you would see if your third eye suddenly opened.” The big-budget musical journey only grew stranger and weirder as the release went; in March, a person with ties to the creation tweeted a supposed”butthole cut” of Cats awaiting the entire world to (never un)see. There was.

- Advertisement -

Using a mix of live-action functionality and CG sculpture, The King’s Speech manager Tom Hooper turned Cats — an already strange, non-narrative musical about felines gearing up for passing — to the year’s greatest bad film, worthy of”Rowdy Cats” screenings and countless cursed GIFs. Many will spend their lives wondering her skin was unzipped by Rebel Wilson before biting off the heads cockroaches with faces. A frightening take is shown by artwork released in the extras of the home video release of this movie.

Upon release, last December, Cats’ visual effects became as notorious as the narrative choices, thanks to what was a visual effects patch released for the next week of launch. When Rebel Wilson and James Corden appeared in cats’ costumes to poke fun in the results, Even the fury hit its peak at the 2020 Oscars. (Real VFX artists, who put time and sweat into completing the film in time, did not take care of the gag.) Then, a couple of weeks later, the tweet happened.

Amplified by the likes of Seth Rogen and Knives Out director Rian Johnson,”#ReleaseTheButtholeCut” became both a shitposting Alternate to Zack Snyder supporters and a real call for the team supporting Cats to double down on the out-of-body adventure of the Andrew Lloyd Webber movie musical extravaganza.

Was Hooper sitting on a slice of Cats filled with miniature kitty buttholes? An anonymous VFX artist followed up on the Twitter ribbon to nuance the promise.

We might never know whether any of the Cats cats ever had sterile, calculated, CG buttholes, however, the team at XVP Comedy wasn’t waiting to learn. While FX artists may have erased some of Old Deuteronomy’s anus-looking hairstyles outside frame by frame, XVP’s most current video utilizes some quick fixes to”discharge” that the butthole cut. After watching this video: warning, you may immediately transcend to cat heaven.