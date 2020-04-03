Some Best Paid Software And Services Available For Free During The COVID-19 Pandemic

- Advertisement -

Companies have ordered employees to work from house in reaction to the introduction of social distancing measures and widespread quarantine.

The top of this list of concerns for many companies is whether workers are properly equipped to go virtual-only. The lack of appropriate software could establish a substantial stumbling block for workers asked to suddenly abandon their office workstations.

Technology vendors of all shapes and sizes have arrived at the rescue, with many offering free access to premium services for a limited time. Here’s a rundown of the free products and services to help Your Company navigate the pandemic:

Cisco Webex

Cisco has added additional features to its free Webex service and is also offering free 90-day business licenses to firms affected by a coronavirus. Accounts will now allow users to host meetings with around 100 participants for a quantity of time.

Accessible to: all businesses

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is supplying a six-month free trial of Microsoft Teams’ premium tier and will also let users program video calls and conferences. Meanwhile, all UK NHS teams will receive an entry to the Teams cooperation platform too.

Accessible to: all businesses (with additional features for NHS employees

PowWowNow

PowWowNow has expanded the free trial of its services from 14 to 60 days to assist employees to work from home and keep productive throughout the pandemic. The organization’s suite of technology products comprises web meetings, conference and video calling.

Available to: all companies

Zoho Remotely

Zoho Remotely is a brand new suite of programs created to help remote workers stay effective, free till July 1. The package contains 11 apps incomplete, including solutions for training sessions, online meetings, storage, project management, and word processing.

Available to: all companies

Vonage

VoIP provider Vonage is offering companies free 90-day accessibility to a number of its communications solutions, such as mobile-only permits and video conferencing. Governments and health care providers will have access such as SMS alert services that are instant and VBC.

Available to: all businesses (with added features for healthcare providers and government agencies)

FreeConferenceCall

On top of its standard offering, free online video conferencing platform FreeConferenceCall.com is supplying online classroom capabilities to teachers around the world. Educators schedule study sessions together with screen sharing may host and record lectures, and use drawing tools while instructing.

Accessible to: all businesses (with additional facilities for college

LogMeIn

LogMeIn is supplying crucial front-line service providers using complimentary, organization-wide utilization of many of its products for 3 months. The offer includes options for meetings, video conferencing, webinars and virtual occasions and management of remote devices.

Available to: front line service providers, existing clients

Google Hangouts Meet

Advanced Google Hangouts Meet features, usually earmarked for G Suite Enterprise clients, will be complimentary for all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers until July 1. Users will be able to live stream content to as many as 100,000 people and to organize meetings.

Available to: G Suite and G Package for Education customer

Workplace Advanced by Facebook

In an effort to help emergency services and governments deal with the continuing coronavirus outbreak, Facebook has announced it will supply the top version of its workplace chat service, Workplace Advanced, free of charge for 12 months.

Accessible to: authorities, emergency services

RingCentral Office

RingCentral is offering free access to its small business communication software-as-a-service solution for 3 months. The bundle includes around 2500 toll-free minutes each month telephone calls within the US and Canada and unlimited online fax, up to 100 person video conferencing.

Available to: US-based healthcare providers, new and schools non-profit clients

Flock Guru

Flock is giving off its Flock Pro collaboration offering through the end of August to any organization helping in the fight against coronavirus. Flock Pro includes infinite private infinite searchable messages and public channels and group video calls.

Available to: healthcare, education, governments, NGOs

8×8 Video Meetings

Cloud communications system 8×8 has expanded the global capabilities of its free video meetings option. The firm has done away with restrictions on the number of encounters and meeting length and added dial-in amounts for at least 55 nations, and calendar plugins for Outlook and Google.

Accessible to: all businesses

Wildix Smart Working

Unified communications company Wildix is giving off six-month subscriptions for the clever working alternative, to ensure employees can maintain productivity at home. The bundle includes text chat, audio, and video conferencing, fax & SMS capabilities and much more.

Available to: all businesses

Klaxoon

With a raft of inbound inquiries, Klaxoon has made its collaboration suite free for 90 days to all businesses. Video seminar participants are able to brainstorm on almost any device, in real-time, respond and to vote.

Available to: all businesses

Pronto for Business

Communications platform Pronto has made its collaboration option, Pronto for Business, free for a limited (but unspecified) time. The service connects employees seamlessly via video and chat to ensure they’re equipped to operate from any location.

Accessible to: all companies

Hiver

Inbox collaboration firm Hiver has started its offering to SMBs helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 or providing relief to those affected. Its service allows companies to manage shared email inboxes from within Gmail.

Accessible to: select businesses with over 50 employees

CircleLoop

Cloud-based phone provider Circle Loop has pledged to give free business telephony to particular institutions for 3 months. The firm’s internet-based phone system could be installed within encouraging calling minutes, voicemail transcription and more.

Available to: universities, health care providers, charities

3CX

3CX is giving off its business communications applications to all businesses for a period of 3 complete years – and also for unlimited users. The solution allows users to see the status of colleagues, to create and receive calls, chat, schedule conventions and access the telephone book.

Accessible to: all businesses