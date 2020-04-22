- Advertisement -
The manager of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new interview that a second coronavirus wave that winter maybe even more catastrophic than the first.
Dr. Robert Redfield stated another coronavirus outbreak will likely overlap with the flu season, which might put extra strain on the healthcare system.
He added that authorities will need to continue to invest in COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to better manage the second wave, and they must encourage people to get flu shots.
CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield warned a few days ago that a second coronavirus wave will strike later this year. The information came from the White House amid chatter about easing social measures and restarting the market. “I think we have to assume this is like other respiratory viruses, and there will be a seasonality for this,” Redfield said at the time. He has elaborated on the subject in an interview. The physician believes that the coronavirus wave may be even more devastating than the first, and that’s because it won’t be just COVID-19 which you will need to be concerned about this winter. Each year, the flu comes back, and united with a COVID-19 resurgence, it might place an even more devastating strain on funds.
“There’s a risk that the attack of the virus on our nation next winter will be even harder than the one we went through,” Redfield told The Washington Post. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put back their head, they don’t know what I mean.”
“We’re likely to get the flu outbreak and the coronavirus epidemic at precisely the same time,” he said, noting that federal and state officials need to prepare for what lies ahead. Social distancing will be mandatory even if some restrictions are required. Contact and testing tracing will need to keep, and efforts need to be scaled up so that outbreaks are captured early and patients are isolated quickly.
Redfield stated that US officials need to convince Americans over the summer to get their flu shots and to think ahead to the autumn season. Getting a flu vaccination”may allow there for a hospital mattress available for your mom or grandmother that may get coronavirus,” he explained. But more than 70 candidates are already in the works A vaccine for COVID-19 doesn’t exist. Some of them may be qualified for emergency used this fall, even though most of the ones that proceed past clinical trials will not be ready for mass-deployment for 18 weeks.
Without testing hard COVID-19 and flu symptoms overlap, which makes a diagnosis. By getting a vaccine potentially preventing a flu disease saves you the aggregation of believing you’ve COVID-19 and become sick, in addition to assisting the local health care system. The first thing anyone thinks of right now if they experience fatigue, fever, and cough is COVID-19, the cold or not the flu, although it could be among the latter.
Redfield said that when the coronavirus outbreak and the flu season had peaked at precisely the same time,” it might have been, really, really tough in terms of health capacity.” On Wednesday morning, the US had over 826,000 cases that are coronavirus, including 82,973 recoveries and 45,376 fatalities.
