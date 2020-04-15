Home Entertainment Sling is Giving A Offer 'Happy Hour Across America' To Watch live...
Sling is Giving A Offer 'Happy Hour Across America' To Watch live TV For Free From 5 PM To Midnight Every Night

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Sling’s new Happy Hour Across America program offers free live TV channels from 5 PM to midnight.
  • 50+ live channels, 50,000+ on-demand shows and movies, and free cloud DVR are included.
  • New customers may register for Sling’s Happy Hour across America without supplying any credit card information. Enter your email address and zip code, and you’re in your way.

At the time of cord-cutting and streaming TV doesn’t exist at the same rarified atmosphere it once did. I remember leaping out of bed to watch cartoons when I was younger when my team is playing, but in 2020, the only time I tune in to get a broadcast is. But since the novel coronavirus has upended our international society, sports are currently at a standstill, and that I find myself watching the news.

If you’re one you might be searching for live TV’s familiar comfort. You’re going to want to test out the new initiative of Sling, if so: Happy Hour Across America. Sling is giving customers free access to its plan — cloud DVR, thousands of movies and displays, and heaps of channels — from 5 PM to midnight every night.

Sling is offering live TV

 

In order to register for Happy Hour Round America, head zip code, and to the site of Sling password, and you may start watching live stations at night for free. You don’t need to give Sling any credit card information to register, and you’ll be able to watch on up to three screens. It’s also worth noting that this deal is only available in the united states, so any readers looking for free TV are out of luck. You’ll have the ability to find out more.

As soon as you enroll, you can flow on any compatible device, which includes Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AirTV Player, Chromecast, Android TV, Android, Samsung, LG, Windows, and Xbox One.

Although there are more robust programs, Sling Blue (which generally costs $30/month) comes with a fairly wide selection, such as CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, A&E, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Nick Jr., History Channel, TBS, TNT, and USA. You have access to NBC stations and neighborhood Fox in select markets.

This new offer is part of Sling’s larger”Stay in & Sling” initiative, which initially provided free access to ABC News Live and Fox News to keep folks informed as they stuck to social distancing protocols. This is a much bigger measure and one that everybody with a wise device can take advantage of to see live TV.

