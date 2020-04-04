Skype Presents Video Meetings Are Introduced By Skype With No Sign-up Required For Those Needing A Zoom Substitute

- Advertisement -

Skype has brought into a new sort of video call whereby no one has to sign up for an account to join the conversation, in a similar convenient vein to Zoom except in the case of Skype, not even the server needs to subscribe to the ceremony, or install whatever.

Skype clarifies the new Meet Now feature as a”hassle-free approach to connect” with other people that does not require signing up for any accounts, or downloading any software. You can head into a web page and begin a meeting in a few clicks directly from there, inviting who can then join just as readily.

For those who do have the Skype client you can start the assembly from within the software should you prefer, and easily invite your Skype contacts, or equally people who don’t have the app installed.

The meeting link doesn’t perish, along with the call isn’t constrained in terms of the functionality available. You receive in-line chat and responses, and the capability to blur the background (if you haven’t had time to tidy up your research in your home before a meeting, by way of instance ). You could even share your screen for work or instructional purposes, and even record the call if you wish (records are stored for 30 days).

If you want to develop a Meet Now session in your browser, then head here, or from your Skype client, click on the Meet Now button (next to New Chat) from the left sidebar.

Zoom and gloom

As you seen, Zoom has experienced a massive surge in user numbers on account of the lockdown, and people functioning — or staying — from home taking advantage of how easy it is to set up meetings with the video conferencing support.

This spike in use has cast a harsh spotlight on the security of Zoom, with a lot of question marks and worries on how it may be and Windows security having been emphasized.

For its part, Zoom has said any product development’s freezing to concentrate on tightening security up, using an extensive review intended — and its engineering team will be working with it.

To compound Zoom’s distress it looks like the service’s infrastructure is groaning beneath the burden of these users too, as we have recently seen outages.

So Zoom is struggling to juggle a good deal of balls in terms of maintaining service at the moment, possibly while implementing upgrades following the engineering group’s instructions, and it appears that Skype wants to capitalize on this with trying to lure users away from its rivals with a similarly easy-to-use and convenient video telephone offering.