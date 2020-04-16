Sherlock Holmes Rights Explained No One Owns The Excellent Detective

- Advertisement -

The adventures of the most famous detective in the world, Sherlock Holmes, have now been accommodated to several forms of media for more than a hundred decades, and that is because no one completely owns the rights to the Great Detective, and that is why. Made by Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes first appeared in A Study in Scarlet in 1887 and immediately turned into a hit. There are just four books and 56 short stories documenting the cases and his friend and biographer John Watson.

- Advertisement -

Sherlock Holmes’ popularity and impact have remained strong for decades, even inspiring other authors to continue his experiences, and with many of his stories being adapted to movies TV, video games, and much more. There was a sudden outburst of Sherlock Holmes adaptations a couple of years ago, and the truth is that the rights to the characters and the stories have made adaptations much easier, while it might have been merely a coincidence.

The rights to Sherlock Holmes, the tales, and the rest of the characters have gone through a roller coaster: they died in 2000, were revived in 1996 and expired in 1980 in the United Kingdom and Canada. Ever since that time, the works of Doyle have been in the public domain in those territories. In the U.S., however, it was a different story. In 2013, Leslie S. Klinger, lawyer, and editor of The New Annotated Sherlock Holmes filed a lawsuit against the Conan Doyle estate requesting the court to acknowledge Holmes and business were public domain in the U.S. This situation prompted the question: does copyright onto a character persists even after the works with that character have fallen out of copyright?

Even the Conan Doyle estate argued that, even though the stories were in the public domain, there were other people still under copyright (like The Case-Book), so Sherlock Holmes was also under copyright. The court ruled in Klinger’s prefer, meaning that stories and characters from Holmes’ world are presented in the public domain in the U.S. — except for nine stories featured in The Case-Book, minus”The Adventure of the Mazarin Stone”, “The issue of Thor Bridge”, and”The Adventure of the Creeping Man”. The rights to those stories will expire between 2023 and 2020.

Because those nine stories serve as the sources for a few key character components, such as Watson’s and Holmes’s real friendship, and Holmes’s development as a human, the adaptations do need to seek consent. Nonetheless, being in the public domain makes adaptations easier, and Sherlock Holmes’ popularity is such that he will remain one of the most beloved characters in pop culture no matter how many models are created for TV, film, stage, and much more.