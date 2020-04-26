Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, What Will Be Storyline?

- Advertisement -

Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous duo from 221B Baker Street will go back. Here’s everything you need to learn about the forthcoming Sherlock Holmes film!

When does Sherlock Holmes 3 release?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is expected to launch on December 22, 2021, launch. Because of the pandemic lockdown, production studios and houses have put a halt on production and shoots. It’s entirely possible that the shooting for the film may be delayed by a few months, but we can hope that the 3rd part will release based on the program on 22nd December since there is over a year left.

Is out the trailer?

As of now, no preview has been released. We can expect a teaser/trailer to launch in 2021 directly.

Who’s the cast for the film?

The actors in the first two components can be expected to go back. As of now, only Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are verified to star in Sherlock Holmes 3.

.Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes

.Jude Law as Dr. John Watson

.Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade

.Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes

.Jared Harris as Professor James Moriarty

.Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler

What will be the storyline?

No details have been released about the next party. We can expect it to continue in the event timeline. We saw Holmes return at the movie’s end in the post-credits scene, so thank god, he isn’t dead. But it’s still unsure whether Moriarty died or lived — we might get to see one of the greatest villains of crime fiction if we keep our fingers crossed.

According to reports, a risk is that we may observe the pair turn into something. Over time, readers had always wondered if there was something greater than met the eye in regards to Holmes and Watson’s friendship, and Warner Bros. could have them as lovers in the 3rd part.