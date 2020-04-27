Shazam 2’s: Release Date Delay Produces a New Issue

- Advertisement -

Shazam 2 is one of the newest movies in the Warner Bros. release schedule to be delayed, however, the shift brings one particular problem that likely no other film might have to take care of. The coronavirus pandemic has forced all significant studios to push the majority of the releases which were supposed to hit theaters this year to 2021 and 2022. For instance, Marvel chose to alter its Phase 4 slate, while other studios contemplate the prospect of streaming or VOD releases. Warner Bros. took the time to announce what the DC slate will probably look like but ultimately disclosed that highly anticipated titles like The Batman, The Flash, and Shazam 2 will be moved.

After the success of this first Shazam movie, a sequel was verified in December 2019. The film is in early phases of production and few details are known as of today, however, the story will follow the journey of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) since the gleeful superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) along with his duty to incarnate the superpowered adult body that was awarded to him later proving himself worthy of the moniker. His foster siblings – that receive similar powers at the end of the film – are one of the most likely elements but that’s where the problem lies.

The biggest problem that threatens Shazam 2 is that the youthful actors will necessarily grow quicker than the parts they’re playing. Principal photography for the first film started in January 2018, while the announced release for Shazam two is November 2022 – without the indications of when the production can begin filming. Sure they could find a way to write some modifications into the narrative to adapt a marginally longer in-story timespan than formerly intended, but one of the vital aspects of the Shazam mythos is that the personalities are children who can transform into adult superheroes. Four years of adolescent growth make a difference when childhood is a central part of the narrative, and it could indicate that portion of the magic gets lost the closer the children are to their counterparts.

This is an issue IT Chapter 2 struggled with, but the sequel came just two decades after the first installment. The visual appeal of this Losers’ Club as children in the sequel occurs in precisely the time frame of the movie, depicted as additions and viewpoints to all those moments. To achieve this, the film had to be fast-tracked as much as you can – and then they still had to digitally de-age the child actors from that I T, including Jack Dylan Grazer (who plays Billy Batson’s buddy Freddy Freeman at Shazam), to receive the same appearance.

Shazam 2 already had to be released shortly enough to mitigate the aging problem, but now the inevitable delays only intensify the issue. Aside from the narrative relevance of the celebrities’ era, their talent and chemistry in Shazam are one of those components that the sequel can not manage to give up. Recasting the celebrities would break the familiar bonds that the very first film set up and it would also add them to the long list of all DCEU characters whose actors have left or are in danger of being substituted, such as Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jared Leto’s Joker, Will Smith’s Deadshot, Amber Heard’s Mera, and possibly Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Warner Bros. can not allow this critical issue to go ignored, but delaying Shazam two remains as unavoidable as it is intelligent. Nothing supersedes the well-being of the crew and this cast and, surely, the minds behind the film will get a creative solution. On a positive note, 1 advantage based on the delay is that the film will no longer have to compete with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 and Black Panther two in 2022. The wait is long, but for now, the comics can have a few hints at what might occur with Doctor Sivana and Mr. Mind from the sequel.