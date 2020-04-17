Shazam 2 Director Confirms Production Delay is Possible

- Advertisement -

Shazam 2 Director David F. Sandberg affirms a production delay is likely. Over the last month, studios have been announcing delayed production on movies and television show one after another, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has led on a huge scale to the shutdown of whole industries, and the entertainment industry is no exception. Conventions movie theaters and even Disney Parks are shut down.

Production on highly-anticipated movies such as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Batman has come to a screeching stop. The coronavirus outbreak has also delayed the release of movies such as No Time to Die, Mulan, and Wonder Woman 1984. It was also just announced that the show Empire will soon be ending without a series finale.

Sandberg spoke to Comic Book roughly Shazam 2 and its current planned launch date of April 2022. Sandberg and his partners are in the point, currently working on the sequel’s script. Sandberg shares, “Well, we will see how long that goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year.”

Sandberg continues, “However, I mean, who knows how long this can go on? I mean it feels just like every movie gets delayed now, so we’ll see what happens with Shazam. But so far, I’ve been working on the script. We could do this, so that is being performed and yeah, we see it looks, you know? ”

The initial Shazam! The film was also directed by Sandberg, also starred Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman. Shazam! I had a strong performance in the box office and received critical praise for bringing a much desired, light-hearted touch into the DC Extended Universe.

Even though a delay hasn’t officially been put in place for its production on Shazam 2, it will seem very likely given the present state of the business, nation, and planet in large. Unless there are significant declines in cases of coronavirus, any generation that hasn’t been delayed will probably announce a stop. Efforts are taken to”flatten the curve,” however, it seems that things might become worse before they get better. Regardless of the long list of production shutdowns, this does not mean there won’t be any new content. Coronavirus won’t affect Netflix releases until this season. While good news about the Shazam! A sequel would, of course, be welcome, the health of all those working on these jobs take priority.