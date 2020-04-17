Home Entertainment Shazam 2 Director Confirms Production Delay is Possible
Entertainment

Shazam 2 Director Confirms Production Delay is Possible

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

Shazam 2 Director David F. Sandberg affirms a production delay is likely. Over the last month, studios have been announcing delayed production on movies and television show one after another, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has led on a huge scale to the shutdown of whole industries, and the entertainment industry is no exception. Conventions movie theaters and even Disney Parks are shut down.

Shazam 2

- Advertisement -

Production on highly-anticipated movies such as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Batman has come to a screeching stop. The coronavirus outbreak has also delayed the release of movies such as No Time to Die, Mulan, and Wonder Woman 1984. It was also just announced that the show Empire will soon be ending without a series finale.

Also Read:   Corona's impact: H-1B workers sought 4-month stay in US

Sandberg spoke to Comic Book roughly Shazam 2 and its current planned launch date of April 2022. Sandberg and his partners are in the point, currently working on the sequel’s script. Sandberg shares, “Well, we will see how long that goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year.”

Sandberg continues, “However, I mean, who knows how long this can go on? I mean it feels just like every movie gets delayed now, so we’ll see what happens with Shazam. But so far, I’ve been working on the script. We could do this, so that is being performed and yeah, we see it looks, you know? ”

Also Read:   The Society: Return back with season 2, Every Detail You Need to Know About
Also Read:   Children aren't Resistant to Coronavirus : What You Need To Know ?

The initial Shazam! The film was also directed by Sandberg, also starred Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman. Shazam! I had a strong performance in the box office and received critical praise for bringing a much desired, light-hearted touch into the DC Extended Universe.

Even though a delay hasn’t officially been put in place for its production on Shazam 2, it will seem very likely given the present state of the business, nation, and planet in large. Unless there are significant declines in cases of coronavirus, any generation that hasn’t been delayed will probably announce a stop. Efforts are taken to”flatten the curve,” however, it seems that things might become worse before they get better. Regardless of the long list of production shutdowns, this does not mean there won’t be any new content. Coronavirus won’t affect Netflix releases until this season. While good news about the Shazam! A sequel would, of course, be welcome, the health of all those working on these jobs take priority.

Also Read:   Bond Girl Lea Seydoux Has Discovered No Time To Die, Here Is What She Thinks
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Schitt's Creek Season 6 reveals why Alexis is forced to stay in town
Alok Chand

Must Read

OS Smartwatches Are Now Giving A Hand Wash Timer Feature To Inspire You To Wash Your Hands More During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Did you get a notification from your smartwatch telling you to clean your hands? Because Wear OS smartwatches are supplying a Hand Wash Timer...
Read more

Bloodshot Never Had A Chance Of Beginning A Cinematic Universe

Entertainment Alok Chand -
As one of the final films to premiere in theatres before the coronavirus pandemic shut down social gatherings, Bloodshot has experienced a terrible journey...
Read more

Shazam 2 Director Confirms Production Delay is Possible

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Shazam 2 Director David F. Sandberg affirms a production delay is likely. Over the last month, studios have been announcing delayed production on movies...
Read more

There Are A Lot Of “Westworld” Season 3 Theories – Here Are The Best And New Update

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
This season is starting to mimic the first. This time it. Serac (Vincent Cassel) acquired a difficult start in life, certain, but the God...
Read more

Resident Evil 3 Remake: The Way To Eradicate Jill’s Parasites

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Resident Evil 3 Remake is equally as brutal as its predecessor with not only the infamous nemesis' searching gamers down but also together with...
Read more

Designated Survivor Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Update

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Designated Survivor, which is an American tv show that was a thriller, has gained a lot of attention from the viewers. It's anticipated to...
Read more

‘Violet Evergarden Season 2’ :Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Update

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Violet Evergarden is a Japenese series. It is a light novel series(series that largely revolves around high school or middle school pupils ). The...
Read more

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11: Best Flagship Device Under $999

Technology Viper -
The newest OnePlus 8 strikes a purposeful balance for consumers on a budget, providing flagship-level specs while forgoing the best selling cost of several...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2: Launch Date, Cast And Plot All updates you should know!

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Alita: Battle Angel 2 will probably be reached at one point as the manufacturers are prepared for a sequel as well as also the...
Read more

Disney Family Singalong Reunites the High School Musical Cast, Zac Efron Introduces His Co-Stars

Celebrities Anoj Kumar -
Some Disney magic beamed into America's living rooms On Thursday, along with more cheese than Mickey Mouse could ever aspire to devour in a...
Read more
© World Top Trend