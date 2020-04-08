Home Entertainment Shazam 2: Actor Zachary Levi Excited To Satisfy Back Up Again For...
Entertainment

Shazam 2: Actor Zachary Levi Excited To Satisfy Back Up Again For The Sequel

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

Shazam! It is an American superhero movie dependent on the DC Comics character. David F. Sandberg directed the movie and New Line Cinema made it. Moreover, it was distributed by Warner Bros, Pictures. Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke give the story. The cast includes Asher Angel, Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer and more. It is the installment of the DC Universe movie franchise. Dwayne Johnson also acts as Executive Producer for the movie.

Shazam 2: Actor Zachary Levi

SHAZAM! : PLOT AND BOX-OFFICE

- Advertisement -

The movie follows Billy Batson, an orphan-teenager, who’s the champion by the selection of the ancient wizard Shazam and receives fresh superpowers. Moreover, Billy with his best buddy Freddy Freeman’s help determines his abilities to prevent Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and the Seven Deadly Enemies of Man. The film collected $366 million and gained critical appreciation and success in the box office. Hence, the sequel for the movie was announced in December 2019. The performances by Grazer, Angel, and Levi were praised. The sequel was inevitable as the yet to satisfy his enemy Black Adam of Billy Batson. Dwayne Johnson is to play with Black Adam at a solo film to give a background about the character. He will show up to Shazam in the sequel. Shazam was underworked and went into. It was set to star Dwayne Johnson as the protagonist but the project fell through, leading to it’s making and it’s release in 2019.

Also Read:   When will ‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 7 be on Netflix?
Also Read:   When will ‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 7 be on Netflix?

Shazam 2: Actor Zachary Levi

SHAZAM: ZACHARY LEVI’S RETURN

Zachary Levi chose to Instagram to show his excitement over celebrating the 1st anniversary of the movie and suiting up to the role. Moreover, with the caption saying he is for the role, he’s currently wearing the suit In his Instagram article. He claims to be eager to suit up and return to Shazam’s world again. However, the director David F. Sandberg recently announced the production delay because of the Coronavirus. It looks like the fans will have to wait for a while for the sequel to turn up. It may take two years or so for fans to see Shazam 2 but Levi’s excitement has not died down and he expects those who haven’t seen the film will use this time. The movie is set to release on April 1, 2021. It may change because of Coronavirus.

Also Read:   When is Season 4 of Money Heist Airing?
- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

Must Read

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: CONFIRMED! Will Incorporate The Fight Against The Demon King

Entertainment Alok Chand -
SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEASON 4 MAKES ITS COMEBACK Anime fans are in for a treat because Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 was confirmed for its...
Read more

Big News Of COVID-19 : A Game-Changing Coronavirus Medication is Currently Here

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The planet is racing to develop a vaccine to the novel coronavirus disease, but the very first approved candidates likely won't be ready...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5? Will She Return?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Lucifer is an urban fantasy series by Fox. Tom Kapinos is the programmer of this series that's based on the DC Comics character, by...
Read more

Two veterans of The Office are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series ‘SPACE FORCE’ : Show Will Debut on May 29

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Two veterans of The Office (Steve Carell and Office showrunner Greg Daniels) are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series, Space Force. Space...
Read more

Shazam 2: Actor Zachary Levi Excited To Satisfy Back Up Again For The Sequel

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Shazam! It is an American superhero movie dependent on the DC Comics character. David F. Sandberg directed the movie and New Line Cinema made...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to release Matric Results 2020 after Lockdown ends, Know Tentative Dates Here

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Class 10th exam results will be announced after the lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country ends. Class 10...
Read more

‘Sex Education’ Fans Wish Eric Could Have Ended Up With Rahim!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Sex Education is a sex comedy-drama that aired in 2019. It is popular among the youth Since it deals with the idea of sex....
Read more

SpaceX Is Officially Retiring The Initial Version Of Its Dragon Cargo Capsule Following a Successful Return to Earth

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
SpaceX is formally retiring the initial variant of its Dragon freight capsule following a successful return to Earth over the weekend. The present...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Renewal Status And the Rest of the Information!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Dead To Me is a black Humor web-television Show by Netflix. Liz Feldman since the creator. Starring Christina Applegate with Linda Cardellini. It includes Adam...
Read more

Best Option For Bigger Meetings : Google Duo Currently Supports Video Calls For Up To 12 Individuals

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
If you're looking for an alternate to Zoom and Skype, there's a new competitor to consider: Google Duo currently supports video calls for up...
Read more
© World Top Trend