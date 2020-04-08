Shazam 2: Actor Zachary Levi Excited To Satisfy Back Up Again For The Sequel

- Advertisement -

Shazam! It is an American superhero movie dependent on the DC Comics character. David F. Sandberg directed the movie and New Line Cinema made it. Moreover, it was distributed by Warner Bros, Pictures. Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke give the story. The cast includes Asher Angel, Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer and more. It is the installment of the DC Universe movie franchise. Dwayne Johnson also acts as Executive Producer for the movie.

SHAZAM! : PLOT AND BOX-OFFICE

The movie follows Billy Batson, an orphan-teenager, who’s the champion by the selection of the ancient wizard Shazam and receives fresh superpowers. Moreover, Billy with his best buddy Freddy Freeman’s help determines his abilities to prevent Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and the Seven Deadly Enemies of Man. The film collected $366 million and gained critical appreciation and success in the box office. Hence, the sequel for the movie was announced in December 2019. The performances by Grazer, Angel, and Levi were praised. The sequel was inevitable as the yet to satisfy his enemy Black Adam of Billy Batson. Dwayne Johnson is to play with Black Adam at a solo film to give a background about the character. He will show up to Shazam in the sequel. Shazam was underworked and went into. It was set to star Dwayne Johnson as the protagonist but the project fell through, leading to it’s making and it’s release in 2019.

SHAZAM: ZACHARY LEVI’S RETURN

Zachary Levi chose to Instagram to show his excitement over celebrating the 1st anniversary of the movie and suiting up to the role. Moreover, with the caption saying he is for the role, he’s currently wearing the suit In his Instagram article. He claims to be eager to suit up and return to Shazam’s world again. However, the director David F. Sandberg recently announced the production delay because of the Coronavirus. It looks like the fans will have to wait for a while for the sequel to turn up. It may take two years or so for fans to see Shazam 2 but Levi’s excitement has not died down and he expects those who haven’t seen the film will use this time. The movie is set to release on April 1, 2021. It may change because of Coronavirus.