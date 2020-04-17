Home TV Series ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Shoot Delayed As UK Government Extends Coronavirus Lockdown
‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Shoot Delayed As UK Government Extends Coronavirus Lockdown

By- Naveen Yadav
EXCLUSIVE: Sex Education is one of the latest UK dramas to be caught up at the coronavirus crisis after the government extinguished any lingering hopes of shoots resuming soon by extending the lockdown on Thursday.

Deadline understands that Eleven Film was due to go in Wales in May, but aims are having to be changed amid social measures.

Although the delay is not a huge surprise, it underlines the chaos that has been wreaked on production programs around the world, with shows that may have hoped to dodge the catastrophe being trapped in the eye of this storm.

Netflix has had several UK productions impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, most notably The Witcher, that has been shut down on March 16. Left Bank Pictures drama The Crown only managed to wrap ahead of the lockdown.

It’s understood the streamer is working with in-house and third-party producers to devise a plan for resuming production securely, but there is no certainty over when cameras can start rolling across the business.

Deadline understands that there are now question marks within many other UK dramas which were due to start filming in the forthcoming weeks. These comprise Season 6 of Starz series Outlander, made by Left Bank, and Landscapers, Olivia Colman’s HBO and Sky crime drama Made by Sister Pictures. Season two of Sky’s David Schwimmer humor Intelligence was also due to enter production imminently. This adds to displays including Peaky Blinders, Line Of Duty and Call The Midwife, which have been one of the initial wave of shoots to be halted.

The huge challenges involved in Hollywood were laid bare by Deadline this week, and UK manufacturers are said to be getting their heads about similar problems. U.S. manufacturers are considering measures including daily set cleans, mass testing, hygiene training and specific protections for celebrities to resume filming safely. And with covers improbable to safeguard against coronavirus, studios are considering liability waivers for crew and talent.

Naveen Yadav
