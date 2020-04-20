Sex Education Season 3 Production Gets Delayed? Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer and What’s going to happen?

- Advertisement -

After another successful year debut last January, Netflix’s struck British teenager comedy series Sex Education was instantly renewed for Season 3 and has been supposed to begin its filming this May. As with other TV productions across the planet, Deadline affirms that the creation of the season has been postponed as a result of the UK’s rigorous distancing policies which are going to be extended for another 3 weeks as well as the pandemic.

According to the socket, Netflix’s Sex Education isn’t the only one that will be changed as other displays like HBO’s Olivia Colman-led miniseries Landscapers and Starz’s Outlander Season 6 will also be set to start their filming in the forthcoming weeks.

- Advertisement -

The very first time garnered acclaim, and it has opened troubling cultural conversations about individuality, relationships, and sexuality. The show was famous for introducing multidimensional and intersectional characters that viewers have fallen in love with, also for providing a narrative with a brand new heart.

Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Alistair Petrie are set to reprise their roles in season two. Creator Laurie Nunn will return as founder and executive producer with Jamie Campbell set to executive produce alongside Nunn. Eleven will behave as the manufacturing company for its second season of the collection that is a breakout.

Has Sex Education been renewed for a third season?

Yes! Netflix announced on the 10th that Gender Education would be coming, with brand new episodes set to enter production later.

The first season of Sex Education was in the top 10 series for 2019 of Netflix, also with loose ends still to tie up, it’s no surprise that the show got renewed. Then we can anticipate a run if it follows the same pattern as seasons one and two.

Series founder Laurie Nunn has also told The Hollywood Reporter that she thinks the show’s characters have”got legs” and that Sex Education could run for several more seasons.

“I believe I could do some more together if we’re given the chance,” she said. “[Netflix] is quite supportive and want us to tell the tales we feel passionate about. It truly feels like we’re all on the same page, needing to make the same show.”

Sex Education season 3 Cast?

Even though there’s absolutely no confirmation, we would expect the slate of main characters to reunite — so you can rely on seeing more of Jackson, Maeve, Eric, Jean, Adam, Aimee, and Otis in the future.