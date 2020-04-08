Home Entertainment 'Sex Education' Fans Wish Eric Could Have Ended Up With Rahim!
‘Sex Education’ Fans Wish Eric Could Have Ended Up With Rahim!

By- Alok Chand
Sex Education is a sex comedy-drama that aired in 2019. It is popular among the youth Since it deals with the idea of sex. The cast is full of young faces that bring the audience even more.

The figures in the series are teens studying in highschool. They explore their sexuality and get in and out of relationships. So the youthful crowd can relate to themselves.

Besides, the show is not shy of showing homosexual relationships. Many characters of this show are involved in same-sex associations. Thus the show caters to all kinds of viewers.

The series fared with the critics and got a lot of viewership. The showed January 2019, was released on 11th and another season premiered on January 2020. A period of this show is already in production.

SEX EDUCATION PLOT

The plot of the series is pretty easy where a teenage boy and his mother sets up a sex therapy clinic for those students. They get help from another student and the operation is done right under the noses of the government.

Otis Milburn subsequently assists students with their problems. This helps his mother’s occupation and develops into a business. Maeve an outcast woman helps Otis run the clinic.

THE ERIC-RAHIM STORY

Eric Effong is a gay student who comes out of a Ghanian-Nigerian family. So that they can not accept the reality that their son is homosexual, his family is quite religious. This has generated Eric an atheist. The character is played by the actor Ncuti Gatwa.

Rahim is an exchange student who’s moved from France, that makes an appearance in year 2. He falls for Eric and also a relationship develops between the two. Rahim is a character. Everyone is fascinated by him. Rahim is performed by the actor Sami Outalbali.

FANS’ REACTION

As Eric is seen getting into a relationship with Adam, the lovers have divided. Adam is the class bully who harasses and curses Eric during season 1. So their connection is more like Stockholm Syndrome as opposed to a wholesome relationship.

On the flip side, Rahim and Eric were.

Eric and Rahim were popular amongst the fans so that they were disappointed with the outcome

