‘Sex Education’: Emma Mackey (Maeve) Is Most Proud of This’Sisterhood’ in Season 2

By- Naveen Yadav
Season 2 of Sex Instruction came out in January of this year. While the audience enthralled in the lives of their high school students of the show was made by season 1, season 2 takes a deep-dive to the most-pressing themes connected with people. Themes like sexuality and sisterhood.

The actress who plays with Maeve, Emma Mackey, says she is most proud of the”sisterhood” introduced in the second season.

“It is the idea of sisterhood. We kind of broach the idea of sisterhood in a way that is much milder. In a beautiful, nuanced, hot manner. And that I love Maeve’s connection with Aimee. Their friendship is simply beautiful and I like her connection with Miss Sands, she is sort of like the Miss Honey to Maeve’s Matilda. She’s kind of the protective figure at school. And her mom and Maeve and the way that’s a kind of complicated rigamarole to navigate. But yeah, the notion of sisterhood is something I’m proud of the season. I believe that it works very well,” she advised Netflix in January.

Emma Mackey believes’Sex Education’ lovers should focus more on Maeve’s relationship with Aimee instead of Otis

Mackey told Netflix that she is even interested in Maeve’s relationship with Aimee than her connections with Jackson or Otis or anyone else for that matter.

“After year 1 when everybody is like,’Oh is it Maeve and Jackson, Maeve and Otis?’ I was like,’ What about Aimee and Maeve?’ This is what’s happening. I think because they’re not comparing every other, their friendship is a positive one, there’s no competition, there’s no judgment. They just co-exist beautifully together. Even though they’re so opposed,” she said.

Mackey says, this season, she and Aimee Lou Wood (who performs Aimee) must incorporate aspects of their real friendship into their characters’ relationship.

“This season we’ve got a little bit more assurance so we know just a little bit more what we’re doing. We got into our characters, which can be joyous and so beautiful to sort of inject mine and Aimee’s real-life humor and kind of chemistry. I mean we just do accents all the time and silly voices and sing and perform all these minutes together and it’s beautiful,” she explained.

How Emma Mackey handles Maeve’s emotional scenes in season 2

Those who have observed Sex Education Season 2 understand that Maeve experiences her fair share of hardships. Mackey, she was able to tap into that psychological place, particularly was requested by Netflix.

Naveen Yadav
