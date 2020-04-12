Home TV Series Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Cast, And Everything You Should...
TV Series

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Cast, And Everything You Should To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Read ahead to learn more about Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 4 launch date. Additionally, read-ahead what to expect from season four and new members inside.

About The Show Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Series is an anime television show. It’s based on the Japanese manga fantasy show of the same name. Furthermore, Nakaba Suzuki is the writer and illustrator of this sequence.

The very first show released on 14th October 2014 in Japan. Also, Netflix and Madman Entertainment took up the English version release of the show globally. The show saw a wonderful response from the viewers in Japan. Therefore, Netflix and Madman Entertainment considered it a fantastic investment option for releasing its English version.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season Four will release on Netflix. Following three successful seasons, fans will see the fourth season launch this year.

Moreover, the Seven Deadly Sins series continues to be aired in Japan. Thus, we will have to wait until it gets over in Japan. Also, however, there are more than 110 chapters to be completed. Therefore fans will have to wait for another six to seven months.

Furthermore, Studio Dean is animating Season four. On account of this coronavirus outbreak, a lot of production activities have come to halt. But as of today, the release date will not receive postponed and the series will launch in October 2020.

What To Expect From Season Four

We will see Meliodas and also the other members of this series get more powerful. What’s more, they may face against the Ten Commandments in season four. We might see Merlin’s secrets and past being brought up in season four.

We might see something new about Escanor’s power in year four. Moreover, we’ll see new characters in season four. The exact cast remains unknown. Meliodas could become a monster after getting a monster.

